France will look to continue their march to a Grand Slam

Wales v France live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

France travel to the Principality Stadium to take on Wales tonight in the Six Nations and will bid to continue their march for a Grand Slam title.

Wayne Pivac’s side will be a difficult side to beat, especially as they will be licking their wounds after losing to England two weeks ago.

It’s set to be a huge contest so how do both teams line-up?

Wales: Liam Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (captain), Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Seb Davies, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Ross Moriarty, Jac Morgan, Kieran Hardy, Gareth Anscombe, Louis Rees-Zammit.

France: Melvyn Jaminet; Yoram Moefana, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos, Matthis Lebel.

Check out our Wales v France preview and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Wales v France from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Wales v France, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN



Wales v France live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Wales v France, which kicks off at 8pm, will be shown live on BBC One in the UK.

Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations match against France.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wales v France takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wales v France live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the fixture is also on free-to-air TV, with RTE2 broadcasting live coverage.

Wales v France live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast the game, which kicks off at 9pm French time.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year. Kick-off is 9pm Italy time.

Wales v France live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, the match kicks off at 7am and can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Wales v France live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the game from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 9am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

Wales v France live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The match kicks off at 10pm on SuperSport Rugby.

Wales v France live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The game will kick off at 3pm EST and 12pm on the West Coast.

Wales v France will also be repeated later on CNBC and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Wales v France live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The match will kick off at 3pm EST and 12pm on the West Coast.

Wales v France live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Wales v France, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

