Both teams will want to finish the tournament with a win

Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Wales host Italy as the final round of the 2022 Six Nations kicks off this afternoon.

The visitors are still targeting their first win in the tournament since 2015. They came close against Scotland, with debutant Ange Capuozzo impressing with two tries, but their seven-year wait to triumph in the championship goes on.

Meanwhile, Wales will not only want to bag a victory to finish a hit-and-miss campaign on a high but also to give stalwarts Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar a win on their 150th and 100th Wales caps respectively.

Here is how the two teams line-up…

Wales: Johnny McNicholl; Louis Rees-Zammit, Owen Watkin, Uilisi Halaholo, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (captain), Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Seb Davies, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Ross Moriarty, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins.

Italy: Ange Capuzzo; Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Leonardo Marin, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Callum Braley; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Pietro Ceccarelli, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamaro (captain), Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, David Sisi, Niccolò Cannone, Braam Steyn, Alessandro Fusco, Marco Zanon.

Check out our full Wales v Italy preview and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Wales v Italy from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Wales v Italy, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Wales v Italy, which kicks off at 2.15pm, will be shown live on BBC One in the UK.

Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations match against Italy.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the match is also on free-to-air TV, with RTE2 broadcasting live coverage.

Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Wales v Italy, which kicks off at 3.15pm in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year while TV8 will also show the match on free-to-air TV. Kick-off is 3.15pm Italy time.

Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, the match will kick-off at 1.15am and can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the game from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.15am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The match kicks off at 4.15pm on SuperSport Grandstand.

Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed live on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

The match will kick off at 10.15am EST and 7.15am on the West Coast.

The fixture will also be shown live on CNBC and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

Wales v Italy will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Wales v Italy, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.