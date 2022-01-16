The Azzurri last won a match in the Six Nations in 2015

Italy Six Nations Squad 2022

Kieran Crowley has selected his squad for the 2022 Six Nations and he has chosen six uncapped players while leaving some big names out.

Last year’s captain Luca Bigi isn’t included, with preferred hookers being Epalahame Faiva, Gianmarco Lucchesi and uncapped Giacomo Nicotera.

Back-rowers Manuel Zuliani and Toa Halafihi, plus centre Tommaso Menoncello, could all make their Test debuts during the championship. On the flip side of international experience, former captain Sergio Parisse could be set to be added to the squad later in the tournament to make a final appearance in an Italy shirt.

Meanwhile, the contentious fly-half position sees Pablo Garbisi and uncapped players Giacomo Da Re and Leonardo Marin favoured ahead of Carlo Canna.

“I’m full of confidence in the players we’ve selected in this position (fly-half),” said Crowley. “Obviously the player who has missed out is Carlo Canna.

“Carlo has been a great servant for Italy and still could be in the future. I’ve had a discussion with him about what I want to see from him in the next few games with Zebre and the door is still open for him. But at the moment, we’re very comfortable with Garbisi, Marin and Da Re – who has played very well for Italy A and Italy Emergenti.”

And on Parisse he added: “He is of the opinion that he needs to get his confidence back after so long without rugby, so we have discussed that and he is still open for selection moving forward.”

Forwards

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Niccolò Cannone (17 May 1998/Benetton/Lock/2020 v Wales/15)

Pietro Ceccarelli (16 Feb 1992/Brive/Prop/2016 v Ireland/15)

Epalahame Faiva (9 May 1994/Benetton/Hooker/2021 v Uruguay/1)

Danilo Fischetti (26 Jan 1998/Zebre/Prop/2020 v Wales/15)

Marco Fuser (9 Mar 1991/Newcastle Falcons/Lock/2012 v Canada/36)

Toa Halafihi ( 27 Nov 1993/Benetton/Back-row/Uncapped)

Michele Lamaro (3 Jun 1998/Benetton/Back-row/2020 v France/10)

Gianmarco Lucchesi (10 Sep 2000/Benetton/Hooker/2020 v Ireland/8)

Sebastian Negri (30 Jun 1994/Benetton/Lock/2016 v USA/36)

Ivan Nemer (22 Apr 1998/Benetton/Prop/2021 v New Zealand/3)

Giacomo Nicotera (15 Jul 1996/Benetton/Hooker/Uncapped)

Tiziano Pasquali (14 Jul 1994/Benetton/Prop/2017 v Fiji/21)

Giovanni Pettinelli (13 Mar 1996/Benetton/Flanker/2021 v Argentina/1)

Federico Ruzza (4 Aug 1994/Benetton/Lock/2017 v Scotland/25)

David Sisi (5 Feb 1993/Zebre/No 8/2019 v Scotland/18)

Abraham Steyn (2 May 1992/Benetton/Flanker/2016 v England/46)

Cherif Traore (10 Apr 1994/Benetton/Prop/2018 v Japan/12)

Giosuè Zilocchi (15 Jan 1997/Zebre/Prop/2018 v Japan/15)

Manuel Zuliani (26 Apr 2000/Benetton/Flanker/Uncapped)

Backs

Callum Braley (20 Mar 1994/Benetton/Scrum-half/2019 v Ireland/12)

Pierre Bruno (28 Jun 1996/Zebre/Wing/2021 v Uruguay/1)

Juan Ignacio Brex (26 May 1992/Benetton/Centre/2021 v France/8)

Giacomo Da Re (29 Mar 1999/Benetton/Fly-half/Uncapped)

Alessandro Fusco (28 Oct 1999/Fiamme Oro Rugby/Scrum-half/2021 v Argentina/2)

Paolo Garbisi (26 Apr 2000/Benetton/Fly-half/2020 v Ireland/13)

Monty Ioane (30 Oct 1994/Benetton/Wing/2020 v Wales/9)

Leonardo Marin (23 Feb 2002/Benetton/Fly-half/Uncapped)

Tommaso Menoncello (20 Aug 2002/Benetton/Centre/Uncapped)

Federico Mori (13 Oct 2000/Kawasaki Robot Calvisano/Centre/2020 v Ireland/11)

Luca Morisi (22 Feb 1991/Benetton Rugby/Centre/2012 v England/36)

Edoardo Padovani (15 May 1993/Benetton/Wing or full-back/2016 v England/30)

Stephen Varney (16 May 2001/Gloucester Rugby/Scrum-half/2020 v Scotland/9)

Marco Zanon (3 Oct 1997/Benetton/Centre/2019 v France/6)

Italy Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sun 6 February, France v Italy (3pm, Stade de France)

Round 2

Sun 13 February, Italy v England (3pm, Stadio Olimpico)

Round 3

Sun 27 February, Ireland v Italy (3pm, Aviva Stadium)

Round 4

Sat 12 March, Italy v Scotland (2.15pm, Stadio Olympico)

Round 5

Sat 19 Match, Wales v Italy (2.15pm, Principality Stadium)

