Who are the referees, assistants and TMOs for the 2022 Women's Six Nations? Find out here

2022 Women’s Six Nations Referees

The referees for the 2022 Women’s Six Nations have been announced and there is a mixture of old and new faces among those named.

Sara Cox returns for her eighth championship and Joy Neville is back after maternity leave saw her not take part last year. But there are also four referees who will make their debuts at the tournament this year.

New Zealand’s Lauren Jenner and Maggie Cogger-Orr, USA’s Kat Roche and Canada’s Julianne Zussman will make their first appearances in the Women’s Six Nations.

In addition, assistant referees Maria Latos (Germany) and Precious Pazani (Zimbabwe), and Canadian TMO Chris Assmus will take their bows in the competition.

Here is a full list of all the referees taking part in the tournament this year:

Women’s Six Nations Referees 2022

(All kick off times are BST)

ROUND ONE

Scotland v England (DAM Heath Stadium; Saturday 26 March -12pm)

Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 1: Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Maria Beatrice Benvenuti (Italy)

TMO: Matteo Liperini (Italy)

Ireland v Wales (RDS Stadium; Saturday 26 March – 4.45pm)

Referee: Kat Roche (USA)

Assistant Referee 1: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 2: Nikki O’Donnell (England)

TMO: Claire Hodnett (England)

France v Italy (Stade des Alpes; Sunday 27 March – 3pm)

Referee: Sara Cox (England)

Assistant Referee 1: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South African)

Assistant Referee 2: Precious Pazani (Zimbabwe)

TMO: Chris Assmus (Canada)

ROUND TWO

France v Ireland (Stade Ernest Wallon; Saturday 2 April – 2.15pm)

Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa)

Assistant Referee 1: Clara Munarini (Italy)

Assistant Referee 2: Precious Pazani (Zimbabwe)

TMO: Ian Tempest (England)

Wales v Scotland (Cardiff Arms Park; Saturday 2 April – 4.45pm)

Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 1: Nikki O’Donnell (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Katherine Ritchie (England)

TMO: Chris Assmus (Canada)

Italy v England (Stadio Sergi Lanfranchi; Sunday 3 April – 3pm)

Referee: Kat Roche (USA)

Assistant Referee 1: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 2: Doriane Domenjo (France)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)

ROUND THREE

England v Wales (Kingsholm Stadium; Saturday 9 April – 4.45pm)

Referee: Julianne Zussman (Canada)

Assistant Referee 1: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 2: Maria Latos (Germany)

TMO: Matteo Liperini (Italy)

Scotland v France (Scotstoun Stadium; Sunday 10 April- 1pm)

Referee: Clara Munarini (Italy)

Assistant Referee 1: Nikki O’Donnell (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Maria Giovanna Pacifico (Italy)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Ireland v Italy (Musgrave Park; Sunday 10 April – 5pm)

Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Doriane Domenjo (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Francesca Martin (Wales)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)

ROUND FOUR

Wales v France (Cardiff Arms Park; Friday 22 April – 8pm)

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 1: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 2: Maria Beatrice Benvenuti (Italy)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)

Italy v Scotland (Stadio Sergi Lanfranchi; Saturday 23 April – 7.20pm)

Referee: Lauren Jenner (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 1: Sara Cox (England)

Assistant Referee 2: Katherine Ritchie (England)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

England v Ireland (Welford Road; Sunday 24 April – 12pm)

Referee: Amber McLachlan (Australia)

Assistant Referee 1: Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Doriane Domenjo (France)

TMO: Lee Jeffrey (New Zealand)

ROUND FIVE

Wales v Italy (Cardiff Arms Park; Saturday 30 April – 12pm)

Referee: Amber McLachlan (Australia)

Assistant Referee 1: Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Maria Latos (Germany)

TMO: Claire Hodnett (England)

France v England (Stade Jean Dauger; Saturday 30 April – 2.15pm)

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant Referee 1: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 2: Maria Giovanna Pacifico (Italy)

TMO: Lee Jeffrey (New Zealand)

Ireland v Scotland (Kingspan Stadium; Saturday 30 April – 8pm)

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand)

Assistant Referee 1: Clara Munarini (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 2: Francesca Martin (Wales)

TMO: Ian Tempest (England)

