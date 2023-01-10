Ireland Six Nations Squad 2023

Here we will update Andy Farrell's squad for the 2023 Championship

Last year’s Triple Crown winners Ireland come into the 2023 Six Nations as the best side in the world. Andy Farrell’s men had a phenomenal 2022, winning a series in New Zealand for the first time ever to really lay down a marker for the World Cup year.

Not only that, but the Men in Green’s flanker Josh van der Flier was crowned World Rugby’s Player of the Year ahead of team-mate and fellow nominee Jonny Sexton to cap a blistering year for the Irish.

However, Sexton’s fitness is now a concern for Farrell after the veteran fly-half underwent a procedure on a cheekbone injury. Robbie Henshaw is another Leinster man who is on the treatment table with a wrist injury.

You can find out who makes the cut for the Championship ahead of Ireland’s opening game in Cardiff against Wales on 4 February below.

This is where you will find Andy Farrell’s full squad as soon as it is named for the 2023 Championship. The world’s No 1 side will be looking to claim their first Six Nations title in five years.

Ireland Six Nations Fixtures 2023

(All kick-off times are GMT) Round 1 Sat 4 February, Wales v Ireland (2.15pm), Principality Stadium Round 2 Sat 11 February, Ireland v France (2.15pm), Aviva Stadium Round 3 Sat 25 February, Italy v Ireland (2.15pm), Stadio Olimpico

Round 4 Sun 12 March, Scotland v Ireland (3pm), BT Murrayfield Round 5 Sat 18 March, Ireland v England (5pm), Aviva Stadium