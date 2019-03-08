Round four of the 2019 championship is rounded off in Dublin – here’s what you need to know

Six Nations Ireland v France Preview

Oh the drama of this fixture last year. The last-minute drop-goal from Johnny Sexton after 41 phases on the opening day that set Ireland on their way to a Six Nations Grand Slam. This time France visit Dublin on Sunday afternoon to round off round four.

It’s been a mixed championship for both these teams so far. Being outplayed by England in their first game seems to have dented Ireland’s confidence and while they bounced back to beat both Scotland and Italy, neither victory was convincing.

France had a brilliant opening 40 minutes against Wales but collapsed in the second half and were woeful against England at Twickenham. Yet a much-changed side showed their potential in Paris in round three by playing some great attacking rugby against Scotland.

So what can we expect in Dublin? A tight Test, for sure. Only five of their 19 Six Nations matches have had a winning margin in double figures and, in fact, there have been two draws, in 2012 and 2013.

If it comes down to goalkicking, Ireland will certainly have the advantage with the best success rate in the competition of 83.3% (Conor Murray and Joey Carbery both have 100% success rates) while France have the worst (42.9%).

What’s the big team news?

France are known for making numerous changes but for this match they have named an unchanged 23.

Toulouse pair Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack remain at half-back after such a convincing performance against Scotland while Arthur Iturria has impressed during this championship.

What have the coaches said?

France coach Jacques Brunel: “Ireland continue to be certain about their game and remain very successful; after losing to England they were able to bounce back. It’s very difficult to take them on, because their game is very well structured and programmed.

“We know what to expect but they were well beaten by the English. There are weaknesses and we will try to pressure those.”

Any interesting statistics?

Ireland have scored more tries (five) from lineouts than any other team in this Six Nations and have won 100% of their scrums.

France have made more offloads than any other team in the 2019 championship, with an incredible 48 in three games. In contrast, Ireland have made the fewest – nine.

Ireland have been awarded more penalties (20) than any other side in this year’s Six Nations.

France have the slowest average ruck speed (4.13 seconds) and Ireland the fastest (3.39 seconds).

France No 8 Louis Picamoles leads the carries charts with 44 in this championship.

What time does it kick off and is it on TV?

Ireland v France, Sunday 10 March, Aviva Stadium

This Test kicks off at 3pm on Sunday afternoon. It is live on ITV in the UK and Virgin Media One in Ireland. Commentary will also be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and RTE.

New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe is the referee in Dublin, with Australian Angus Gardner and England’s Karl Dickson as his assistants. Kiwi Ben Skeen is the TMO.

What are the line-ups?

IRELAND: TBC

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Demba Bamba, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Felix Lambey, Wenceslas Lauret, Arthur Iturria, Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Etienne Falgoux, Dorian Aldegheri, Paul Willemse, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Belleau, Maxime Medard.

