Teenager Romain Ntamack finishes off sensational try for France

There was a lot of question marks hanging over the French selection for this Test against Scotland in the Six Nations. Mixing things up, Jacques Brunel selected young talents in key playmaking positions, with Antoine Dupont (22) at nine, Romain Ntamack (19) at ten and Thomas Ramos (23) at 15.

And it was the young Toulouse full-back who sparked a moment of brilliance which eventually led to a try for Ntamack.

Fielding a Greig Laidlaw kick inside his 22, the 15 dummied a kick of his own, only to step inside. Wrong-footing Sean Maitland, he then ghosted past Pete Horne, Jamie Ritchie and Grant Gilchrist. Passing to Damian Penaud, the whole team were travelling at speed.

Penaud slung a pass inside to Dupont who scampered within sight of the posts. Nick Grigg slid in to pull him down but Ramos was on hand again to feed the teenage ten, who duly scored. To round things off Ramos converted the try, too.

It was a fluent and fun play to start the scoring for this Test and France wouldn’t stop there. They continually poured forward against the Scots.

Ntamack played a cute chip for an on-running Gael Fickou to score a try that was eventually disallowed due to a Wenceslas Lauret knock-on earlier.

And at thee very start of the second half Yoann Huget scored a try in the bottom corner after Mathieu Bastareaud of all people took the ball in midfield, chipped over the top and regathering himself.

By the hour mark, Ramos, Huget and Dupont had all run over 50m each with ball in hand. And Penaud and Fickou were not far behind, either. They were not scared to run.

