FMG Stadium Waikato is hosting the Super Rugby Pacific 2023 final between Crusaders and Chiefs

Super Rugby Pacific 2023 reaches its conclusion this weekend and it’s an all-New Zealand affair to decide the 2023 champions. Lucky viewers in Australia can watch free on 9Now. Use a VPN if you’re stuck outside Australia.

FMG Stadium Waikato is hosting the showpiece event as the Chiefs aim to benefit from home advantage against the Crusaders.

Two wins against the Reds (29-20) and Brumbies (19-6) booked Clayton McMillan’s Chiefs safe passage to the big dance and have won eight of their nine games at home overall in 2023.

By comparison it was a cruise for the Crusaders as they blitzed Drua 49-8 and then dispatched the Blues 52-15 in their last four encounter.

Chiefs have the upper hand in the recent head-to-heads winning both Super Rugby Pacific games – the first time they’ve won multiple games against the Crusaders since 2016 having won only two of their previous eight meetings leading into this year’s competition.

The Crusaders have lost 10 of their last 13 Super Rugby play-off games when playing as the away team – although the most recent loss was seven years ago.

No team has a better win rate against the Crusaders in the competition than the Chiefs, winning 19 of their clashes.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan is in confident mood entering the match. He said: “A group and a coaching group that have been together for a long period of time now, the last 2-3 years.

“Some learned experiences and the maturity of the group – we just feel like it’s our time.”

Crusaders are hunting for a seventh straight Super Rugby title and a perfect send-off for Scott Robertson ahead of his switch to become All Blacks head coach.

“It’s going to be hostile, it’s going to be passionate,” he said. “You know you are walking into a pressure environment. Crusaders love these moments.”

How to watch Chiefs v Crusaders live stream from Australia

Stan Sports is streaming the game live and it is also being screened on free-to-air Nine Network.

How to watch the Super Rugby Pacific final from the UK & Ireland

Sky Sports, having signed a long-term deal to show southern hemisphere rugby ahead of this year’s competition, is screening the final on Saturday morning on Channel 407. A Now TV pass gives you access to Sky’s sports channels or you can sign up to a Sky TV contract.

How to watch the Super Rugby Pacific final from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Super Rugby Pacific coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

How to watch the Super Rugby Pacific final from Europe

Sanzaarrugby.tv is again the place to go to watch the tournament for those in Europe, except those that live in France and the UK.

Viewers in France can watch the match on Canal+.

How to watch Chiefs v Crusaders live stream from New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the place to go for coverage of the all-New Zealand final!

How to watch the Super Rugby Pacific final from South Africa

If you want to catch the match in South Africa, then head to SuperSport, as they have the rights to air the match!

How to watch Chiefs v Crusaders live stream from North America

FloRugby is your place to go in the States after securing all SANZAAR rugby action under 2025.

How to watch the Super Rugby Pacific final from Asia

Premier Sports Asia is broadcasting the match in South-East Asia, in Japan it’s Wowow that are the rights-holding broadcasters, while those in China, India and Sri Lanka can stream the match via sanzaarrugby.tv.

How to watch the Super Rugby Pacific final from the Pacific Islands

In Fiji, the match can be watched on FBC and Sky Pacific while in the rest of the Pacific Islands, Digicel is the rights holder.

How to watch the Super Rugby Pacific final from the Middle East

It’s the tournament’s own streaming platform sanzaarrugby.tv where you need to head if watching from the Middle East.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Chiefs v Crusaders team news

Chiefs: 15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Emoni Narawa, 13 Alex Nankivell, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber (co-captain): 1 Aidan Ross, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3 George Dyer, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Tupou Vaa’i, 6 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 8 Luke Jacobson

Replacements: 16 Tyrone Thompson, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 John Ryan, 19 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20 Samipeni Finau, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Rameka Poihipi.

Crusaders: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Dallas McLeod, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Mitch Drummond: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Oli Jager, 4 Scott Barrett (captain), 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Sione Havili Talitui, 7 Tom Christie, 8 Christian Lio-Willie

Replacements: 16 George Bell, 17 Kershawl Sykes-Martin, 18 Reuben O’Neill, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Dom Gardiner, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Fergus Burke, 23 Chay Fihaki.

