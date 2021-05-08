How the Crusaders and Reds enjoyed their title triumphs as well as match highlights

Watch: Super Rugby breakdancing celebrations

Scott Robertson has become known for his breakdancing celebrations and he duly delivered another routine to mark the Crusaders’ 24-13 victory over the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final in Christchurch.

It was a fifth straight title for the Crusaders as Robertson’s side have followed three Super Rugby wins with back-to-back Aotearoa triumphs. And this is how the coach celebrated…

New Zealand fly-half Richie Mo’unga pulled the strings for the Crusaders against the Chiefs, his 14 points from the boot including a drop-goal.

The Crusaders’ tries came from Sevu Reece and Will Jordan while Damian McKenzie scored all the Chiefs’ points, including a first-half try set up by a sublime offload from Alex Nankivell.

You can watch highlights of the Super Rugby Aotearoa final here…

Across the Tasman in Brisbane, Taniela Tupou pulled out a few breakdancing tricks of his own to mark the Reds’ dramatic Super Rugby AU win.

The Reds left it late to secure a first title in ten years, James O’Connor’s match-winning try against the Brumbies coming in the 85th minute, and Tupou celebrated in style…

It was clear how much the victory meant to Wallabies prop Tupou in this post-match interview with Sonny Bill Williams…

The final was a tight affair. The Brumbies led for most of the match but the Reds stayed in touch throughout, with their scrum dominance particularly important.

It was an initial burst from Tupou, after the Brumbies conceded a succession of penalties, that set up the decisive try for O’Connor.

Watch how the Reds ended their decade-long wait for silverware here…

Now the two domestic competitions are complete, the ten Australian and New Zealand franchises will play in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, which kicks off on Friday.

The two title winners face each other on 22 May in Brisbane when the Reds host the Crusaders – and more Super Rugby breakdancing celebrations could follow if either of those teams lift the Trans-Tasman trophy.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.