Can the Pumas secure back-to-back victories over the All Blacks?

Argentina v New Zealand live stream: How to watch the Tri-Nations match

The stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the Tri-Nations tournament that has replaced the Rugby Championship in 2020, with all three teams level on six points ahead of the final two games.

The first of those takes place at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium in New South Wales on Saturday and sees Argentina face New Zealand (kick-off 8.45am UK & Ireland time) before the following weekend’s finale between the Pumas and Australia in Sydney.

So far the Pumas have made light of their lack of competitive rugby leading into the Tri-Nations, stunning the All Blacks 25-15 in their opening fixture – a historic first win over New Zealand – and drawing 15-15 with the Wallabies last weekend.

They have confidence and momentum going into this match and coach Mario Ledesma is hoping his side can honour football legend Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 this week.

“He was a big figure in our country and he epitomised the way Argentinians are,” Ledesma said. “We try to remember him the best way possible – which was on the field – representing his colours. He was an example of how you should play for this jersey.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says his team are going into this match “with our eyes wide open” following that first-ever defeat by the Pumas two weeks ago.

Having been beaten by Australia and Argentina in their last two Tests, New Zealand will also be looking to avoid losing a third straight match for the first time since 1998. That year they had a five-Test losing streak but since then they have never lost more than two matches in a row.

While New Zealand have beaten the most defenders (20) and made more offloads (6.7) per game than Argentina or Australia in this year’s Tri-Nations, the Pumas have the best tackle success rate (89.6%) of any team in the competition. Will the Pumas’ defence be able to contain the All Blacks attack and take them top of the table?

Ledesma has made several changes for this fixture. Only Nicolas Sanchez remains from the back-line that started the historic match two weeks ago while up front he has changed both props, brought Lucas Paulos in to make his Test debut in the second row and named Facundo Isa at No 8.

Foster has named the same back-line that lost to Argentina but has made three changes to the pack – Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett and Akira Ioane all coming into the starting XV. Prop Joe Moody will also win his 50th cap for New Zealand.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli; Ramiro Moyano, Juan Cruz Mallia, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santiago Cordero; Nicolas Sanchez, Felipe Ezcurrai; Mayco Vivas, Julian Montoya, Santiago Medrano, Guido Petti, Lucas Paulos, Pablo Matera (captain), Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa.

Replacements: Santiago Socino, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Lucio Sordoni, Matias Alemanno, Santiago Grondona, Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras, Lucas Mensa.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock, Akira Ioane, Sam Cane (captain), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Hoskins Sotutu, TJ Perenara, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan.

Here is how you can find a reliable live stream of Argentina v New Zealand wherever you are…

How to watch Argentina v New Zealand from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like Argentina v New Zealand, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Argentina v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

With the Tri-Nations taking place in Australia, the tournament is Saturday morning viewing for viewers in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of Argentina v New Zealand (kick-off 8.45am) starts at 8.15am on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena channels. It will also be replayed at 8.15pm on Sky Sports Arena if you’d rather have a Saturday morning lie-in!

If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because a Now TV pass allows you to get instant access to 11 Sky Sports channels. It’s £9.98 for a Day Pass if you just want to watch this match or £33.99 for a month pass, which would allow you to watch next weekend’s southern hemisphere finale too.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Argentina v New Zealand takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Argentina v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show the Tri-Nations. Argentina v New Zealand kicks off at 7.45pm, with pre-game build-up starting at 7am.

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Argentina v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you’re in the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ will have live coverage of Argentina v New Zealand. The match kicks off at 9.45pm, with coverage starting at 9pm on Sky Sport 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Argentina v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from South Africa

In South Africa, tune into SuperSport to watch Argentina v New Zealand (kick-off 10.45am). The match is being shown on SuperSport’s Grandstand, CSN and Rugby channels, with coverage starting at 10.35am.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Argentina v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from Argentina

If you want to keep track of the Pumas and the Tri-Nations from Argentina, ESPN has the rights. The Argentina v New Zealand match kicks off at 5.45am and is live on ESPN2.

Argentina v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from Asia

In Japan, J Sports have the rights to show Tri-Nations games while Rugby Pass will show matches in other parts of Asia.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

