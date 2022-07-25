Dave Rennie has selected 36 players for the two-Test tour of Argentina

Australia Rugby Championship Squad 2022

There are four uncapped players in Australia’s 36-player squad for the opening Rugby Championship games against the Pumas in Argentina in early August.

Dave Rennie has selected Reds full-back Jock Campbell, versatile Waratahs forward Jed Holloway, and Rebels props Matt Gibbon and Pone Fa’amausili.

Lock Rory Arnold also comes into the Wallabies squad for the first time this year as one of the three overseas-based player picks permitted, with Quade Cooper and Marika Koroibete the others. But they are without the likes of Cadeyrn Neville, Andrew Kellaway and Izaia Perese due to injury.

The Wallabies go into the back-to-back Tests against the Pumas – now coached by former Australia coach Michael Cheika – on the back of a 2-1 series defeat by England.

Rennie said: “We were massively disappointed but we’re only three matches into a 14-Test season so we need to take the lessons on board quickly and learn from them.

“We’re well aware of how tough the challenge is of playing Argentina two weeks in a row on their home soil and they’ll be full of confidence after their series win over Scotland.”

Australia Rugby Championship Squad 2022

(age, team, caps)

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa (28, Brumbies, 55 Tests)

Rory Arnold (32, TBC, 29 Tests)

Pone Fa’amausili (25, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)

Folau Fainga’a (27, Brumbies, 28 Tests)

Nick Frost (22, Brumbies, 2 Tests)

Matt Gibbon (27, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)

Michael Hooper (captain, 30, NSW Waratahs, 121 Tests)

Jed Holloway (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)

Rob Leota (25, Melbourne Rebels, 9 Tests)

Lachlan Lonergan (22, Brumbies, 4 Tests)

Fraser McReight (23, Queensland Reds, 2 Tests)

Matt Philip (28, Melbourne Rebels, 23 Tests)

David Porecki (29, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests)

Pete Samu (30, Brumbies, 22 Tests)

Scott Sio (30, Brumbies, 70 Tests)

James Slipper (33, Brumbies, 117 Tests)

Darcy Swain (25, Brumbies, 11 Tests)

Taniela Tupou (26, Queensland Reds, 40 Tests)

Rob Valetini (23, Brumbies, 21 Tests)

Harry Wilson (22, Queensland Reds, 11 Tests)

Backs

Jock Campbell (27, Queensland Reds, uncapped)

Quade Cooper (34, Kintetsu Liners, 75 Tests)

Lalakai Foketi (27, NSW Waratahs, 1 Test)

Jake Gordon (29, NSW Waratahs, 12 Tests)

Reece Hodge (27, Melbourne Rebels, 55 Tests)

Len Ikitau (23, Brumbies, 15 Tests)

Marika Koroibete (29, Saitama Wild Knights, 45 Tests)

Noah Lolesio (22, Brumbies, 12 Tests)

Tate McDermott (23, Queensland Reds, 16 Tests)

James O’Connor (32, Queensland Reds, 63 Tests)

Hunter Paisami (24, Queensland Reds, 17 Tests)

Jordan Petaia (22, Queensland Reds, 18 Tests)

Irae Simone (27, Brumbies, 2 Tests)

Suliasi Vunivalu (26, Queensland Reds, 1 Test)

Nic White (32, Brumbies, 50 Tests)

Tom Wright (24, Brumbies, 12 Tests)

Australia Rugby Championship Fixtures 2022

Sat 6 Aug Argentina v Australia (8.10pm, Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 13 Aug Argentina v Australia (8.10pm, Estadio del Bicentenario, San Juan) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 27 Aug Australia v South Africa (6.30am, Adelaide Oval) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 3 Sep Australia v South Africa (10.35am, Allianz Stadium, Sydney) Live on Sky Sports

Thu 13 Sep Australia v New Zealand (10.45am, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne) Live on Sky Sports

Sat 24 Aug New Zealand v Australia (8.05am, Eden Park, Auckland) Live on Sky Sports

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.