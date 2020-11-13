Don’t miss the All Blacks taking on the Pumas in the Rugby Championship wherever you are

New Zealand v Argentina live stream: How to watch the Tri-Nations match

Argentina will play their first Test in more than a year when they face New Zealand in Sydney this Saturday (kick-off 6.10am UK & Ireland time) in the Tri-Nations tournament that has replaced the Rugby Championship in 2020.

The Pumas have not appeared on the international stage since being knocked out of last year’s World Cup at the end of the pool stages while they are also short of recent competitive rugby given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adding to the size of their task is the fact they have never beaten New Zealand – and the All Blacks will be looking to bounce back from a defeat by Australia last weekend.

When the two sides met in Buenos Aires in July 2019, New Zealand’s winning margin was just four points but they will expect to triumph more comfortably at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

After making several changes for that final Bledisloe Cup match against the Wallabies, Ian Foster has brought the likes of Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Dane Coles and Patrick Tuipulotu back into the starting line-up.

Centre Santiago Chocobares will win his first cap for Argentina while Juan Imhoff returns to the Pumas team for the first time since 2015.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (captain), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Brad Weber, Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie.

Argentina: Santiago Carreras; Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Imhoff; Nicolas Sánchez, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Francisco Gómez-Kodela, Guido Petti, Matias Alemanno, Pablo Matera (captain), Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni.

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Lezana, Gonzalo Bertranou, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Cordero.

Here is how you can find a reliable live stream of New Zealand v Argentina wherever you are…

How to watch New Zealand v Argentina from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like New Zealand v Argentina, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

New Zealand v Argentina live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

With the Tri-Nations taking place in Australia, the tournament is morning viewing for viewers in the UK and Ireland. New Zealand v Argentina (kick-off 6.10am) will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena channels from 6am.

If you don’t have a Sky contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because a Now TV pass allows you to get instant access to 11 Sky Sports channels. It’s £9.98 for a Day Pass if you just want to watch this match or there’s currently a £25 special offer for a month pass (it’s normally £33.99), which would allow you to watch more rugby from the southern hemisphere over the coming weeks.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when New Zealand v Argentina takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

New Zealand v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show the Tri-Nations. New Zealand v Argentina kicks off at 5.10pm, with coverage starting at 4.30pm.

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

New Zealand v Argentina live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you’re in the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ will have live coverage of New Zealand v Argentina. The match kicks off at 7.10pm on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

New Zealand v Argentina live stream: How to watch from South Africa

In South Africa, tune into SuperSport to watch New Zealand v Argentina (kick-off 8.10am). The match is being shown on SuperSport’s Grandstand, CSN and Rugby channels, with coverage starting at 8am.

There are also highlights on the CSN channel at 4pm and on the Rugby channel at 9pm.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

New Zealand v Argentina live stream: How to watch from South America

If you want to keep track of the Pumas and the Tri-Nations from Argentina or elsewhere in South America, ESPN has the rights.

New Zealand v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Asia

In Japan, J Sports have the rights to show Tri-Nations games while Rugby Pass will show matches in other parts of Asia.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

