New Zealand open their title defence against Argentina at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza

Unless you’re in the stadium, an Argentina v New Zealand live stream is the best way to watch the action as the All Blacks start their Rugby Championship defence at 8.10pm (BST) on Saturday 8 July, after winning their third successive title last year. This guide explains how to watch this exciting fixture wherever you are – including using ExpressVPN if you are watching from abroad.

When the two sides faced each other last year there were two very different results. The first clash saw the Pumas shock the All Blacks with a 25-18 win but Ian Foster’s side hit back a week later with a crushing 53-3 victory.

Now the two teams lock horns once again,at the Estadio Malvinas Argentina in Mendoza, and Foster has shaken things up with his selection. Damian McKenzie gets the nod at fly half, while Emoni Narawa makes his debut on the wing. Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock both miss out on a place in the 23.

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika was handed a blow when Marcos Kremer received a five-week ban after getting a red card while playing for club Stade Français. Kremer is now ruled out of the entire Rugby Championship, as – per tradition – the teams will only play each other once to allow extra recovery time ahead of the World Cup. Cheika will have to rely on the like of captain Julian Montoya and Emiliano Boffelli to get them over the line.

Will the All Blacks get their 2023 Rugby Championship campaign off to a winning start? Tuning into an Argentina v New Zealand live stream is the best way to find out..

Argentina v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Sky Sports Action is screening all six Rugby Championship matches including Argentina v New Zealand (20:10 BST).

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

How to watch Argentina v New Zealand from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

New Zealand fans will have to be up for kick-off early, the match starts at 7.10am on Sunday 9 July their time, and switch on Sky Sports NZ.

Argentina v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from Argentina

ESPN+ is live streaming Argentina’s opening round clash.

Argentina v New Zealand live stream: How to watch from Australia

Stan Sport is streaming all the Rugby Championship games, including Argentina v New Zealand, and a 7-day free trial is available. Click here for more information.

Australia’s own Rugby Championship campaign gets underway against South Africa at 1.05am (AEST) on Sunday 9 July.