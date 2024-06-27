How to watch Top 14 final: Live stream Toulouse v Bordeaux

How to watch the Top 14 final from anywhere – including options to tune into Toulouse v Bordeaux for free.

It may be the end of June but France’s premier rugby championship is still to crown its winner. That all changes on Friday night, when European champions Toulouse take on Bordeaux at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. This article explains how to watch a Top 14 final live stream from anywhere – including options to follow the action for free.

If you’re outside your home country but want to follow Toulouse v Bordeaux in the company of your usual broadcaster, you can use a VPN (such as NordVPN) to watch Top 14 final live stream from anywhere.

Bordeaux are playing their first-ever Top 14 final, but record-breaking 22-time winners and reigning champions Toulouse are no strangers to this stage. With French superstars like Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Romain Ntamack in their squad they go into the match as big favourites – Rugby World’s preview tips them to win by 10 points.

Whichever way it goes, Toulouse v Bordeaux is sure to be a blockbuster finale to one of the greatest club rugby competitions in the world. Read on to find out how to watch a Top 14 final live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Toulouse v Bordeaux: live stream the Top 14 final for FREE in France

There are two options to watch the Top 14 final for FREE in France. Free Toulouse v Bordeaux live streams are available (with French language commentary) on both FranceTV and TV5 Monde. The match kicks off at 9.05pm French time.

If you’re a French resident travelling abroad but want to watch your home coverage without being geoblocked, check out NordVPN so you can watch from overseas.

How to watch Top 14 final from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to use your usual broadcaster to watch a Toulouse v Bordeaux live stream from another country, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and reckon NordVPN is the best. It’s straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How to watch Top 14 final: live stream Toulouse v Bordeaux in the UK and Ireland

You can watch a Toulouse v Bordeaux live stream on Premier Sports in both the UK and Ireland. The match kicks off at 8.05pm BST.

In the UK, Premier Sports subscriptions start at £10.99 per month (£120.00 per year) via Sky, £12.99 per month through Virgin, and £14.99 per month on Amazon Prime Video.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of Sky’s “Sports Extra” pack, along with TNT Sports. Sky customers can add Sports Extra for €10 per month for the first six months (after that it’ll cost €20 per month). If you don’t have Sky, Sports Extra will cost €17 per month for the first six months (rising to €34 per month after that).

Travelling outside the UK or Ireland? Don’t worry – you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN .

How to watch Top 14 final: live stream in the US

FloRugby is your destination to watch a Toulouse v Bordeaux live stream in the US. The match kicks off at 3.05pm ET/12.05pm PT on Friday.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

How to watch Toulouse v Bordeaux: live stream Top 14 final in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch the Top 14 final on beIN Sports. The action starts at 5.05am AEST on Saturday morning.

To access beIN Sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also watch a Toulouse v Bordeaux live stream on the beIN Sports Connect app.

If you’re away from Oz you can use a VPN – such as NordVPN – to watch from anywhere.

