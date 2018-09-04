In the second week of Top 14 action, Clermont demolished Racing 92 away from home.

WATCH: Clermont Destroy Racing In Their Own Stadium

Clermont have started the opening rounds of the 2018 Top 14 season with demolitions of Agen and then Racing 92 on the 2nd of September.

Against Agen, they went in at half-time down by 16 points to 15, however in the second half they ran rampant, scoring try after try and eventually winning by 67 points to 23.

Then in week two, Racing got hammered by the men in yellow by 40 points to 17. At half-time it was only 19-3 and when Virimi Vakatawa dotted down under the posts the score was 19-10 but that was as close as they got with Clermont producing some sublime rugby to pull away.

Peter Betham’s try in particular was off the back of some great breakdown work from Peceli Yato.

Greig Laidlaw, scrum-half for Clermont, was going up against his Scottish half-back partner Finn Russell, and yet the little man proved to be the difference maker as he slotted five penalties and a conversion.

It was not all one-way traffic however with Donnacha Ryan producing an absolute beauty of a tackle on the ‘Tongan Bear’, Loni Uhia.

Related: Social Media Round Up Week One

The other scores from the weekend were:

Grenoble 20 Toulouse 23

Castres 19 Lyon 16

Montpellier 36 La Rochelle 14

State Francais 20 Bordeaux Begles 8

Pau 20 Toulon 10

Agen 25 Perpignan 23

As mentioned above, Clermont sit atop the table with Stade Francais just behind them on points difference. Castres are the only other undefeated team in the top French division so far.

Surprisingly, once-mighty Toulon are bottom of the table and amongst the four teams who are yet to win a game. Lyon, Grenoble and Perpignan are the others still looking for that elusive W.

Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest Top 14 news.