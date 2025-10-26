Watch Toulouse v Toulon: Live streams, TV channels for Top 14 clash

Two French giants with nine European Champions Cup wins between them meet in Toulouse.

Watch Toulouse v Toulon as two giants of the French game bring an epic weekend of rugby to a close.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch live streams of this eagerly anticipated Top 14 fixture. Scroll down to the end of the article for team line-ups and officials.

Toulouse v Toulon: Key information

– Date: Sunday 26 October, 2025

– Venue: Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse

– Kick-off time: 8.05pm GMT / 9.05pm CET (local) / 4.05pm ET

– TV channels/live streams: Premier Sports (UK), FloRugby (US)

– Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

How to watch Toulouse v Toulon in the UK and Ireland

You can watch a Toulouse v Bordeaux live stream on Premier Sports in both the UK and Ireland. The match kicks off at 8.05pm GMT on Sunday night. A standalone online streaming subscription to Premier Sports works across a variety of apps and devices. It’s a great destination for rugby fans, giving you access to the European Champions Cup, the European Challenge Cup, the URC , US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One. Premier Sports costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front. You can also get Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The cost is usually £16.99 per month, but can vary by platform. In Ireland you can watch through Sky, Now or Virgin Media. Going to be outside the UK or Ireland on Sunday night? This doesn’t have to stop you from watching Toulouse v Toulon as if you were back home, because you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN .

Stream Toulouse v Toulon from anywhere Don’t worry if you’re away from home this weekend, because a good VPN has the ability to help you watch your usual Toulouse v Toulon live stream wherever you are in the world. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your device’s IP address. The result? Your smartphone, tablet or laptop can appear to be back in your home country, avoiding the geo-restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from watching your favourite subscription services from abroad. The tech experts at Tom’s Guide test out loads of VPNs and reckon NordVPN is currently the best of the pack. It’s also great for improving your device’s security when you’re online. NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

“NordVPN leads the pack when it comes to unblocking global Netflix libraries, and is capable of getting access to almost every other streaming site in the world” – Tom’s Guide. View Deal

How to watch Toulouse v Toulon live streams in the US

FloRugby is the home of Top 14 in the US, along with the European Champions Cup, the Gallagher PREM, the URC and Super Rugby – not to mention cycling, motorsport, American football and more across the wider FloSports network.

If you want to watch a Toulouse v Toulon live stream this weekend, a rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. This effectively works out at $12.50 per month.

Kick-off is 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT on Sunday evening.

Toulouse v Toulon line-ups and officials

Toulouse:

Blair Kinghorn, Teddy Thomas, Kalvin Gourgues, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Cruz Mallia, Romain Ntamack, Paul Graou; Rodrigue Neti, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, Jack Willis, Anthony Jelonch, Alexandre Roumat

Replacements:

Guillaume Cramont, David Ainu’u, Efrain Elias, Theo Ntamack, Mathis Castro Ferreira, Ange Capuozzo, Thomas Ramos, Georges-Henri Colombe

Toulon

Melvyn Jaminet, Rayan Rebbadj, Mathieu Smaili, Jeremy Sinzelle, Mathis Ferte, Marius Domon, Clovis Le Bail; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Pierre Damond, Kyle Sinckler, Charles Ollivon, Swan Rebbadj, Joe Quere Karaba, Jules Coulon, Lewis Ludlam

Replacements:

Teddy Baubigny, Daniel Brennan, Brian Alainu’uese, Corentin Mezou, Zach Mercer, Mateo Garcia, Ma’a Nonu, Dany Priso

Ludovic Cayre is the referee, assisted by Stephane Crapoix and Pierre Baptiste Nuchy. The TMO is Jean Luc Rebollal.

