The 2023 URC champions seem likely to find themselves fighting for a play-off berth.

Munster are used to challenging for league titles, but a follow-up to their 2023 victory is looking increasingly unlikely. A strong start gave way to a run of seven defeats in 12 last season, and – with the club battling against financial constraints – this could be a tricky year for the men in red.

Below, Rugby World previews Munster’s prospects heading into the new season. We’ll also be running guides to all the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher PREM sides in the build-up to the big kick-off on Friday 25 September.

Munster discussion points

After winning their first five games under new coach Clayton McMillan last season, Munster lost seven of their next 12. They scraped into the quarter-finals, only to get annihilated by the Bulls.

Fans will be hoping 2025-26 was the worst it could get. Under financial pressure, Munster put out a call for voluntary redundancies away from the rugby department. They got embroiled in controversy over the appointment of Roger Randle as attack coach. Munster reached a mutual decision with Randle to nix that appointment, sparking a ‘governance review’ that threatens to spill into the new season.

Added to that, they have lost 633 appearances’ worth of experience, with forwards John Ryan, Niall Scannell and Jean Kleyn leaving. Munster, who only had three men in Ireland’s Nations Championship squad, will need a strong start to get clear of those dark clouds.

Key player

Munster will pray that Jack Crowley is free of the blood vessel issues that caused dead-leg symptoms and forced him to miss the end of last season. The province rely heavily on the assured stand-off. There may be help on the way in the form of Australian Will Harrison and academy prospect Tom Wood, son of Munster legend Keith.

One to watch

It’s a huge season for 23-year-old Edwin Edogbo who missed almost two years after an Achilles tendon rupture in 2023. The lock returned last season and made a Test debut against Italy, but groin and shoulder injuries saw him miss out on the URC play-offs and Ireland’s summer tour. If he can stay fit, he should be able to push on for club and country.

Coaches’ box

McMillan asked the Munster board to back him or let him go after the Randle fallout. The province has shown faith by drafting in former Ireland and Lions centre Jared Payne as backs coach. Mossy Lawler and Denis Leamy remain as assistants, with Jimmy Duffy arriving from Ulster to oversee the forwards.

Munster 2026-27 prediction

They need their new signings and academy graduates to fire to stay competitive. A fight for the final play-off spot appears likely.

Munster 2026-27 odds

12-1

Vital statistic

With 59, Munster had their lowest try-scoring return in the regular season since the league expanded in 2021-22

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Munster signings

Kieran Brookes (Perpignan)

Jack Augnier (Connacht)

Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets)

Will Harrison (Kintetsu Liners)

Max Clein (promoted from academy)

Seán Edogbo (promoted from academy)

Ronan Foxe (promoted from academy)

Ben O’Connor (promoted from academy)

Munster departures

Jean Kleyn (Gloucester)

Thaakir Abrahams (Bulls)

Fionn Gibbons (Ealing Trailfinders)

Andrew Smith (Eastern Suburbs)

John Ryan (retired)

Niall Scannell (retired)

Oli Jager (retired)

Roman Salonoa (Nenagh Ormond)

Conor Bartley (released)

Paddy Patterson (released)

Tony Butler (released)

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