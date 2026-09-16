Can the URC’s perennial nearly men overcome the loss of some big names to claim an elusive URC title?

The Vodacom Bulls have participated in four of the last five United Rugby Championship finals, but a first title remains elusive.

If 2026-27 is going to be the season they break that duck, they’re going to have to do it without the big Springbok names – namely Ruan Nortjé, Wilco Louw and Kurt-Lee Arendse – who departed in the close season.

Below Rugby World previews the Pretoria-based side’s chances for the new season. You’ll also be able to read our verdicts on every URC and Gallagher PREM team in the build-up to the big kick-off on Friday 25 September.

Vodacom Bulls discussion points

Expectations were tempered after Jake White’s sacking ahead of last season. Johan Ackermann was rushed into the head coach position and the Bulls registered seven consecutive losses across all competitions, which led to two assistant coaches being released.

In spite of these setbacks, the Bulls clawed their way to the final in Dublin. While some commended the Bulls for bouncing back from a chaotic start, others criticised the team in the wake of a 36-7 loss to Leinster – the Bulls’ fourth grand final defeat in five seasons.

Diehard fans will demand that the Bulls go one better this term. But the loss of Ruan Nortjé, Wilco Louw and Kurt-Lee Arendse has left real gaps. Will they have the depth to mount another title challenge?

New signings like Thaakir Abrahams, Curwin Bosch, Hanro Liebenberg and Dylan Maart are under pressure to deliver. “They bring a different DNA,” says Ackermann, “and we can play a little bit differently.”

Key player

Embrose Papier was the URC’s joint-leading try-scorer last season with 12. The scrum-half duly earned a recall to the Boks after an eight-year absence – and scored against Scotland in Pretoria in his comeback match.

While his speed around the fringes remains his prime asset, Papier’s game management will be firmly in the spotlight.

One to watch

While the squad is stacked with Test stars and Junior Boks, a less celebrated back-row will bear watching. Jeandre Rudolph, 32, was one of the Bulls’ most valuable players last season, forcing more turnovers (21) than any other player in the URC. How he performs in tandem with other top forwards such as Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden and Cameron Hanekom will be one of the keys to Bulls’ success.

Coaches’ box

Ackermann wants Bulls to be fitter. Enter Rupert Oberholster, the new head of athletic performance in a unit containing Jean Tiedt (defence), Kennedy Tsimba (backs) and Werner Kruger (forwards).





Vodacom Bulls 2026-27 prediction

Long-suffering fans may demand silverware, but a top-four finish would represent success given the loss of so many senior players.

Vodacom Bulls 2026-27 odds

7-2

Vital statistic

Bulls scored 640 points last season – the most in the URC. Their 92 tries was one fewer than champions Leinster.

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Vodacom Bulls signings

Thaakir Abrahams (Munster)

Curwin Bosch (Brive)

Luan Giliomee (Sharks)

Hakeem Kunene (Sharks)

Mawande Mdanda (Sharks)

Hanro Liebenberg (Tigers)

Dylan Maart (Stormers)

Sango Xamlashe (Pumas)

Vodacom Bulls departures

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Mitsubishi Dynaboars)

Aphiwe Dyantyi (Narbonne)

Henry Immelman (Cheetahs)

Jannes Kirsten (Mont-de-Marsan)

David Kriel (La Rochelle)

Wilco Louw (Stormers)

Siphosethu Mnebelele (Sharks)

Ruan Nortjé (Kubota Spears)

Jan Serfontein (retired)

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