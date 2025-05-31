Where to watch Bulls v Edinburgh: URC quarter-final live streams

Watch Bulls v Edinburgh for a mouth-watering clash in the quarter-final phase of the United Rugby Championship, with all the information here on live streams and TV channels for Saturday’s game.

The Vodacom Bulls finished second in the 2024/2025 URC table, earning them a home fixture against the league’s seventh-placed side, Edinburgh Rugby. Taking place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, the Bulls will be favoured to make their superiority count on home turf.

Still, there’s hope for Edinburgh, not least because they tasted victory over Bulls only last month, at home in the Challenge Cup.

Read on for all the details you need to watch Bulls v Edinburgh live streams today, wherever you are in the world.

Bulls v Edinburgh: key information

– Bulls v Edinburgh date: Saturday 31 May, 2025 – Bulls v Edinburgh kick-off time: 12:30pm BST / 1:30pm SAST – Bulls v Edinburgh FREE stream: TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – Bulls v Edinburgh TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa), Sportsnet (Canada) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Bulls v Edinburgh FREE live stream in New Zealand

Although many URC matches are pay-TV broadcasts, there is a free Bulls v Edinburgh live stream available thanks to New Zealand streaming service TVNZ+.

TVNZ+ shows several URC games each round, and Bulls v Edinburgh is among the picks this weekend. You need to register with your email address but the service is free to use. The feed is geo-restricted, meaning that those travelling outside of New Zealand this weekend would need a VPN to access their coverage – more on that below.

Watch Bulls v Edinburgh from anywhere

If you want to watch Bulls v Edinburgh coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The tech experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Bulls v Edinburgh live stream in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch Bulls v Edinburgh on SuperSport.

SuperSport is a subscription service, with various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch Edinburgh v Bulls in the UK

Premier Sports will show Edinburgh’s game against Bulls today, as the broadcaster with the rights to all URC matches in the UK.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively, you can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

Watch Bulls v Edinburgh in Ireland

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Bulls v Edinburgh in Ireland. You can get Premier Sports Ireland added to your TV package but unlike the UK there is no dedicated streaming service. To watch online, you have to do so through Now TV.

Watch a Bulls v Edinburgh live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the United Rugby Championship and will host a Bulls v Edinburgh live stream today.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at $12.50 per month).

Live stream Bulls v Edinburgh from elsewhere

There are other live streams for Bulls v Edinburgh. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this would be available in your region.

