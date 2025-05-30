Watch Glasgow Warriors v Stormers for today’s opening clash in the quarter finals of the United Rugby Championship, with plenty of viewing options, including a free live stream in New Zealand.

The two sides were separated by four points in the 2024/2025 URC table, with the Warriors finishing fourth, one place ahead of Stormers. Glasgow won last year’s URC having finished fourth in the league phase, so will lightning strike again?

The superior finish mean that the Stormers have to make the trip over from South Africa to the Warriors home ground of the Scotstoun Stadium, with the winner taking a place in next weekend’s semi-finals.

Read on to find all the information you need to watch Glasgow Warriors v Stormers live streams today, including broadcaster options around the world.

Glasgow Warriors v Stormers: key information

– Glasgow Warriors v Stormers date: Friday 30 May, 2025 – Glasgow Warriors v Stormers kick-off time: 19:35pm BST / 21.35pm SAST / 14:35am ET – Glasgow Warriors v Stormers free stream: TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – Glasgow Warriors v Stormers TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa), Sportsnet (Canada) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Glasgow Warriors v Stormers FREE live stream in New Zealand

Although many URC matches are pay-TV broadcasts, there is a free Glasgow Warriors v Stormers live stream available.

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ boasts an eclectic array of rights, including the United Rugby Championship, and Warriors v Stormers is one of a number of games available to stream for free. All you need to do is register with your email address, but note that the stream is geo-restricted to New Zealand. Kick-off is at 6.35am NZST on Saturday morning.

If you’re away from New Zealand at the moment, you can still tune in by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Glasgow v Stormers from anywhere

If you want to watch Warriors v Stormers coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

Stormers v Glasgow Warriors live stream in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch Stormers play Glasgow Warriors on SuperSport.

SuperSport is a subscription service, with various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch Glasgow Warriors v Stormers in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to every United Rugby Championship match in the UK, including Glasgow v Stormers.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively, you can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

Watch Glasgow v Stormers in Ireland

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Warriors v Stormers in Ireland. You can get Premier Sports Ireland added to your TV package but unlike the UK there is no dedicated streaming service. To watch online, you have to do so through Now TV, which usually costs €33.99 but is currently available for $17.00.

Watch a Glasgow Warriors v Stormers live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the United Rugby Championship and will host a Warriors v Stormers live stream today.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at $12.50 per month).

Live stream Glasgow Warriors v Stormers from elsewhere

There are other live streams for Warriors v Stormers. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this would be available in your region.

