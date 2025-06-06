Can Leinster beat the reigning champions at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin?

Watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors on Saturday afternoon to find out which of these European giants makes it through to this year’s United Rugby Championship final. We’ve got all the information you need on live streams and broadcasters, wherever you are in the world – including options to watch for free if you’re in Ireland.

Leinster go into the game as favourites, having topped the URC table for the fifth time in six years. They also smashed Glasgow Warriors 52-0 when the two sides met at the Aviva Stadium (also the venue for this semi-final) in the European Champions Cup knockout stages.

There are some massive buts, however. Firstly, despite their undoubted dominance in the league, Leinster haven’t won the URC title since 2021. And, while that Champions cup result suggests otherwise, Glasgow Warriors are no pushovers – after all, they’re the reigning URC champions, having beaten the Bulls in last year’s final.

Both sides are packed with Ireland and Scotland internationals (Leinster can also call on the talents of All Blacks star Jordie Barrett), with 12 of the British & Irish Lions squad hailing from the Irish province alone. Leinster will feel it’s their semi-final to lose, but previous URC play-offs have proved that anything can happen.

Read on to find out all the information you need to watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors online, on TV, from anywhere.

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors: At a glance

– Leinster v Glasgow Warriors date: Saturday 7 June, 2025 – Leinster v Glasgow Warriors kick-off time: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 9.45am ET – Leinster v Glasgow Warriors venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin – Leinster v Glasgow Warriors free streams: RTÉ Player (Ireland), TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – Leinster v Glasgow Warriors TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa), Sportsnet (Canada) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors live streams for FREE

There’s some good news for rugby fans in Ireland. It’s not the case for every URC game but you can watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors via free-to-air broadcaster RTÉ. You can tune in on the RTÉ 2 TV channel and the RTÉ Player streaming service. The latter is click and play with no registration required, though coverage of this URC semi-final is geo-restricted to Ireland.

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors will also be available on free service TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

Travelling overseas right now? You can still tune in by using a VPN – read on to find out how.

Live stream Leinster v Glasgow Warriors from overseas

If you want to watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors coverage in the company of your usual home broadcaster but are abroad this weekend, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help you out.

By allowing you to change your device’s IP address, a VPN gives you the option to view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home on your own sofa, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

Get over 70% off NordVPN

Our brainy office mates at TechRadar – who talk about such things as part of their day job – have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they reckon the best of the bunch is NordVPN. Even better, NordVPN offers a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price. View Deal

Watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors in the UK

UK-based rugby fans can watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors on Premier Sports.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual United Rugby Championship Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad.

Watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors in Ireland

In addition to RTÉ, another option for Irish fans to watch Leinster v Glasgow Warriors is to watch streaming service Premier Sport. You can get Premier Sports Ireland added to your TV package but unlike the UK there is no dedicated streaming service. To watch online, you have to do so through Now TV, which you can get for €27 a month at the moment.

Live stream Leinster v Glasgow Warriors from elsewhere

There are other live streams for Leinster v Glasgow Warriors. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if you can access the service in your region.

SuperSport has the rights in South Africa, FloRugby in the US, and Sportsnet in Canada.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X. Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.