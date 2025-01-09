When is the British & Irish Lions Squad Expected to Be Announced?

The Lions tour Australia this Summer and the squad announcement is one of the most anticipated moments of the year

The British & Irish Lions’ 2025 tour to Australia will be one of the most anticipated events in the 2025 rugby calendar and one of key moments expected in the coming months will be the squad announcement.

Traditionally, the Lions’ squad is unveiled in April, and for the upcoming tour, a similar timeline is anticipated.

Fans can look forward to the squad announcement in mid to late April 2025, providing ample time for team preparations before the tour commences in June.

Typical Timeline for Announcements

The head coach setup has already been confirmed, with Andy Farrell appointed in January 2024.

Farrell, who has been part of previous Lions tours as a defence coach, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record with Ireland.

His familiarity with the Lions’ environment is expected to be advantageous as he leads the team in Australia.

It is expected that Farrell will announce his coaching staff in April, close to the squad announcement. However, it should be assumed that desired assistants have already been contacted, if not already signed up, for this summer’s tour.

It is rumoured that the full squad announcement will come in mid to late April, around a month after the conclusion of the Six Nations and two months before the first game, Argentina in Dublin on 20 June.

Names in the Hat for Captaincy

Speculation about the Lions’ captaincy is intensifying. A leading candidate is Ireland’s Caelan Doris, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and on-field prowess.

Doris captained Ireland during the Autumn Nations Series, earning praise for his performance and growth as a leader.

His strong connection with Farrell could make his appointment as captain a seamless transition.

Other potential candidates include Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu and Wales’ Dewi Lake, both of whom have shown impressive form and leadership potential captaining Scotland and Wales respectively.

Another candidate could be Saracens captain Maro Itoje. While not captain of England, he has been tipped as a potential option should Farrell look beyond Doris.

Shock Omissions and Surprise Inclusions

Lions tours are often marked by surprise selections and notable omissions.

In the 2021 tour to South Africa, the exclusion of experienced players like Johnny Sexton and Billy Vunipola sparked considerable debate among fans and analysts.

Conversely, the inclusion of relatively unheralded players who made significant impacts underscores the selectors’ emphasis on current form and tactical fit over reputation. Jared Payne in 2017 and Chris Harris in 2021 both examples of surprise selections.

As the 2025 squad announcement approaches, similar surprises may emerge, reflecting the dynamic nature of rugby and the depth of talent available across the home nations.

The Build-Up

The upcoming Men’s Six Nations Championship will be pivotal, as performances during this period often influence Lions selections.

Players who excel on this stage can bolster their chances of inclusion, while those who falter may find their prospects diminishing.

2013 an example of this when a poor finish to the Six Nations for England effectively saw multiple players lose out on their chance of a call up.

The Lions’ selectors will be scrutinising these matches closely to assemble a squad capable of triumphing in Australia.

In summary, the British & Irish Lions’ 2025 squad is expected to be announced in April, following traditional timelines.

With Andy Farrell at the helm and several strong candidates for captaincy, the selection process promises to be as intriguing as ever.

Fans should prepare for potential surprises, as the Lions aim to assemble a team that embodies the best of British and Irish rugby for the challenging tour ahead.

