The reigning champions meet last year’s runners-up in the showcase finale of the United Rugby Championship season.

Watch the URC final 2026 as Leinster take on Pretoria’s Bulls at Dublin’s iconic Croke Park stadium.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Leinster v Bulls live streams wherever you are in the world, including details of how you can use a VPN to tune into your usual TV service if you’re travelling overseas on Friday. Scroll down to the end of the article for a preview, team line-ups and officials.

URC final: Key information

– Date: Friday 19 June 2026

– Venue: Croke Park, Dublin

– Kick-off time: 7.30pm BST (local) / 8.30pm SAST / 2.30pm ET

– TV channels/live streams: Premier Sports (UK and Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa), FloRugby (US), URC TV (rest of the world)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Can I watch URC final live streams for free?

The bad news is no. While many of this season’s URC games have been available for free on S4C or BBC Wales in the UK, or TG4 in Ireland, that’s not the case for this year’s grand final. (TG4’s most recent deal gave them rights to the 2025, 2027 and 2029 finals, but not – annoyingly for Leinster supporters – this one.)

There is, however, an option for rugby fans who want to watch Leinster v Bulls but don’t want to sign up to a TV service for a month or more.

In countries where there there’s no separate URC TV rights deal in place, you can purchase a one-off URC Grand Final pass from URC TV for €10.00.

If you live in an eligible country but are visiting the UK, Ireland, South Africa or the US on Friday night, you can use a VPN to watch your usual URC TV service. We’ll explain how below.

Stream the URC final from anywhere Being overseas doesn’t have to get in the way of watching this year’s URC final. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can change your device’s IP address and bypass the geo-blocking that might otherwise prevent you from watching your usual Leinster v Bulls live stream. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our expert colleagues at TechRadar. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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🥇 World’s best VPN service View Deal Watch Leinster v Bulls in the UK and Ireland

Premier Sports holds the UK and Ireland rights to every game in the United Rugby Championship this season, including this URC final live stream. Pre-match build-up on Premier Sports 1 starts at 6.30pm BST before the game gets underway an hour later at 7.30pm.

Rugby fans in the UK can get a standalone online streaming subscription to Premier Sports, which works across a variety of apps and devices. This costs £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year (equivalent to less than £11 per month) if you pay up front.

You can also get Premier Sports on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media. The cost is usually £17.99 per month, but can vary by platform.

In Ireland, existing Sky Sports customers can add Premier Sports to their subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the following six months.

Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month deals are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media (check their website for details).

A Premier Sports subscription also includes coverage of the European Champions Cup, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Stream the URC final in South Africa

The Bulls are playing their fourth final in five years, but they’re yet to claim the United Rugby Championship title. Fans in South Africa can see if the Pretoria-based side can etch their name on the trophy via subscription service SuperSport.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to tune in via DStv or streaming.

How to watch Leinster v Bulls in the USA

You’ll need to subscribe to FloRugby to watch Leinster v Munster live streams in the US. A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, with an annual subscription costing $155.88. This works out at $12.99 per month.

You can also watch the European Champions Cup, the Gallagher PREM and Super Rugby, as well as cycling, motorsport, American football and more across the FloSports network.

Leinster v Bulls URC final preview

It’s a repeat of last year’s final, and neither of these sides is a stranger to the business end of the United Rugby Championship season.

After a sluggish start, reigning champions Leinster eventually finished the season in second place, enough to guarantee home advantage in both the quarter- and semi-finals. They subsequently defeated two South African teams, the Lions and the Stormers, to book a place in this URC final – hosted at Croke Park, the iconic (and vast) home of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

The Bulls are playing their fourth final in five years, and will be desperate to come out on top for the first time. The Pretoria-based outfit finished the regular URC season in fourth, and reached this decider by eliminating Munster and table-topping Glasgow Warriors in the play-offs.

Unsurprisingly, both sides have packed their matchday squads with internationals. Leinster’s starting line-up isn’t too far away from an Ireland XV, bolstered by Dan Sheehan and Garry Ringrose on the bench, and All Blacks legend Rieko Ioane in the centres.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have called on numerous Springboks stars, including Willie Le Roux, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw.

Ireland v South Africa encounters tend to be hard fought affairs, so expect this URC final to kick off the weekend with a bang.

URC final line-ups and officials

Leinster

Hugo Keenan, Tommy O’Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jerry Cahir, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

Dan Sheehan, Alex Usanov, Thomas Clarkson, Diarmuid Mangan, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Garry Ringrose

Bulls

Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom

Replacements:

Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, Cobus Wiese, Jeandre Rudolph, Zak Burger, Stedman Gans, Nizaam Carr

Officials

Italy’s Andrea Piardi referees the URC final for the fourth consecutive year. He has a pair of Welsh assistants in Adam Jones and Ben Breakspear, while another Italian, Matteo Liperini, is in the TMO booth.

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