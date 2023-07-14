The Rugby Championship comes to CommBank Stadium in Sydney as the Wallabies host Los Pumas

Can Eddie Jones get his first victory back in charge of the Wallabies? The best way to find out is by watching an Australia v Argentina live stream – and this article will help make sure you do not miss out wherever you are, including information on how to watch Australia v Argentina for FREE.

The match in Sydney has plenty at stake as both Australia and Los Pumas bid to bounce back from round one defeats. Jones’ first match since returning to the Australia hotseat ended in a thumping loss to the Springboks while Argentina were humbled in front of their own fans by the All Blacks.

For Wallabies fans in Australia, the match will be FREE to view on the 9Now streaming service. Aussies overseas can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN. Below we explain how to watch the Australia v Argentina live stream wherever you are.

Read more: Rugby World Cup fixtures

Australia have retained Quade Cooper at fly-half despite Carter Gordan’s try on debut last week but five changes are made to the starting 15.

Michael Hooper is ruled out with a calf injury and is replaced by Fraser McReight, while fellow flanker Tom Hooper is also injured and replaced by Jed Holloway.

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase replaces Suliasi Vunivalu, Richie Arnold makes his first Test start at lock and Samu Kerevi is in the centres in place of Reece Hodge.

Argentina, coached by former Wallabies boss Michael Cheika, hand a debut to winger Rodrig Isgró while Francisco Gómez Kodela, Santiago Grondona and Jerónimo de la Fuente also come into the starting line up.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch for free from Australia

The Wallabies v Argentina match will be shown on free-to-air, with coverage on the 9Now streaming service, Channel 9 (NSW, QLD, VIC, NT) or Gem (SA, WA) beginning at 7:00pm AEST.

Australia’s clash with Argentina will also be shown live on Stan Sport. Coverage will be ad-free on Stan Sport, and is set to start at 7:00pm AEST with kick off expected at 7:45pm AEST.

A seven-day free trial on Stan Sport is available, click here for more information.

How to watch Australia v Argentina live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Sky Sports Action is screening all of the Rugby Championship matches and Australia v Argentina. Coverage on Saturday 15 July starts at 10.35am (BST) with kick off at 10.45am

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Argentina

ESPN+ is live streaming Argentina’s clash with Australia (at 6:45am in Argentina).

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport is showing all Rugby Championship matches live in South Africa.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

To watch the match in New Zealand, rugby lovers should head to Sky Sports NZ.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream 2023 Rugby Championship matches live for fans in the USA, including Australia v Argentina.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

Australia v Argentina line-ups

Australia: Tom Wright; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Quade Cooper, Nic White; James Slipper, David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa, Richie Arnold, Will Skelton, Jed Holloway, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny, Tate McDermott, Carter Gordon

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli; Rodrigo Isgró, Lucio Cinti, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (c), Francisco Gómez Kodela, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini, Santiago Grondona, Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements: Agustin Creedy, Nahuel Tetas Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matthias Moroni.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.