The All Blacks could win the Rugby Championship title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Can New Zealand wrap up the Rugby Championship title or will Eddie Jones’ Wallabies pull off a shock win? The best way to find out is by watching an Australia v New Zealand live stream – and this article will help make sure you do not miss out wherever you are, including details of how to watch Australia v New Zealand for FREE.

The Bledisloe Cup match in Melbourne has plenty at stake as the All Blacks, with two wins from two, stand one victory away from lifting a twentieth Rugby Championship/Tri Nations.

There’s an altogether different challenge for the Wallabies. Jones’ return to the hotseat has started with successive defeats and a winless Rugby Championship is a distinct possibility.

For Wallabies fans in Australia, the match will be FREE to view on the 9Now streaming service. Aussies overseas can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN. Below we explain how to watch an Australia v New Zealand live stream wherever you are.

Both Australia and the All Blacks will be without their regular captains in this Bledisloe Cup match, due to injuries as Michael Hooper (calf) and Sam Cane (neck) miss out. Ardie Savea leads New Zealand while Allan Ala’alatoa skippers Australia.

The Wallabies have made seven changes to their starting line-up, including fly-half Carter Gordon making his first senior international start. He is partnered at half back by Tate McDermott.

Cane’s absence is the only change to the All Blacks team that defeated World Champions South Africa two weeks ago. Dalton Papal’i now packs down at openside flanker.

How to watch Australia v New Zealand live stream FREE from Australia

The Wallabies v All Blacks match will be shown on free-to-air, with coverage on the 9Now streaming service, Channel 9 (NSW, QLD, VIC, NT) or Gem (SA, WA). Kick-off is set for 7.45pm AEST

Australia’s clash with New Zealand will also be shown live on Stan Sport. Coverage will be ad-free on Stan Sport, and is set to start at 7:00pm AEST with kick off expected at 7:45pm AEST.

A seven-day free trial on Stan Sport is available. Click here for more information.

How to watch Australia v New Zealand live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch Australia v New Zealand live stream from the UK & Ireland

Sky Sports Action is screening all of the Rugby Championship matches including Australia v New Zealand. Coverage of the Bledisloe Cup starts at 10.35am (BST) on Saturday 29 July, with kick off at 10.45am

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

How to watch Australia v New Zealand live stream from South Africa

SuperSport is showing all Rugby Championship matches live in South Africa.

How to watch Australia v New Zealand live stream from New Zealand

To watch the match in New Zealand, rugby lovers should head to Sky Sports NZ.

How to watch Australia v New Zealand live stream from Argentina

ESPN+ is live streaming Australia’s clash with New Zealand.

How to watch Australia v New Zealand live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream 2023 Rugby Championship matches live for fans in the USA, including Australia v New Zealand.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch Australia v New Zealand live stream from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

Australia v New Zealand line-ups

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Angus Bell, David Porecki, Allan Ala’alatoa (captain), Nick Frost, Will Skelton, Jed Holloway, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papal’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrell Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tui’ingafasi, Nepo Laulala, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.

