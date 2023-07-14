Eden Park hosts the All Blacks and Springboks in Rugby Championship encounter

Watching a New Zealand v South Africa live stream is going to be on plenty of rugby fans minds as they collide in the Rugby Championship – this article will help make sure you do not miss a second of the action.

The two nations, who share six Rugby World Cup triumphs between them, played their first games of 2023 in TRC opening round last weekend. The Springboks made light work of Australia, ensuring Eddie Jones’ first game back in charge of the Wallabies ended in defeat, while the All Blacks blitzed Argentina in Mendoza.

With this year’s Rugby Championship being cut down from the usual 12 games to six, on account of this being a Rugby World Cup year, it places extra focus and importance on Saturday’s clash at Eden Park. Below we detail how to watch the second match of their respective campaigns – including details on using ExpressVPN to watch when you’re away from home.

The Springboks retain only five players who beat Australia as Eben Etzebeth returns to captain the side in the second row alongside Lood de Jager while Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese feature in the back row.

Faf de Klerk and Damian Willemse are selected as the half-back pairing. There are also returns for Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe in the backs division.

New Zealand start Richie Mo’unga at fly-half and have brought in Brodie Retallick, Mark Telea, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Will Jordan. Uncapped prop Tamaiti Williams has also been selected in the match-day 23.

New Zealand v South Africa live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Sky Sports Action is screening all of the Rugby Championship matches and New Zealand v South Africa sees coverage start at 7.55am on 15 July and kick off at 8.05am (BST).

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

How to watch New Zealand v South Africa live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

New Zealand v South Africa live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport will show all Rugby Championship matches live in South Africa.

New Zealand v South Africa live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

To watch the match in New Zealand, fans should head to Sky Sports NZ. Kick off is at 7.05pm.

New Zealand v South Africa live stream: How to watch from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream 2023 Rugby Championship matches live for fans in the USA, including New Zealand v South Africa.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

New Zealand v South Africa live stream: How to watch from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

New Zealand v South Africa line-ups

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane (c), Ardie Savea

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke

South Africa: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth (c), Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok

