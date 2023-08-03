How to watch World Cup warm-up matches: live stream the Summer Nations Series

Check out the pre-World Cup form of the northern hemisphere sides, wherever you are in the world

This month’s international friendly fixtures will be essential viewing and a key-part of the northern hemisphere giants’ pre-Rugby World Cup preparations. And no doubt you’ll want to know how to watch the World Cup warm-up matches.

In fact so many of us will be searching for the Summer Nations Series live stream to follow the games as they happen. This article is here to help, wherever you are in the world – and it includes details of how to watch some games for FREE.

Amazon Prime Video is streaming 15 games exclusively in the UK, but lucky fans in Ireland and France can watch their teams’ matches for free, on RTÉ Player and MyTF1, respectively. Ireland and France supporters away from home can use a VPN to watch World Cup warm-up matches free from abroad.

This weekend’s Summer Nations Series clashes – click here for a full list of fixtures for the World Cup warm-up matches – pit the Six Nations sides against each other, with Wales playing England at the Principality Stadium, Scotland taking on France at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, and Ireland facing Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

All of the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches are sure to be a hot ticket through July and August. Here’s how you can watch a Summer Nations Series live stream, and check out the form of the northern hemisphere’s biggest sides as they get ready for the tournament in France.

How to watch World Cup warm-up matches: live stream from the UK

Fifteen Summer Nations Series games will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every one of the England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales’ World Cup warm-up matches in July and August.

Coverage can be accessed as part of an Amazon’s Prime subscription. New customers check out the service by signing up for a 30-day free trial.

Live stream the Summer Nations Series from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch World Cup warm-up matches: live stream for free from Ireland

Irish fans can watch their team’s three World Cup warm-up matches against Italy, England and Samoa, respectively, free to air on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

Summer Nations Series games involving other teams are available to watch on Premier Sports. Visit the Premier Sports website for details on how to sign up.

Live stream the Summer Nations Series for free from France

French fans can also watch your team’s Summer Nations Series games for free. TF1 and MyTF1 will air Les Bleus’ two matches against Scotland, as well as their games against Fiji and Australia.

Live stream the Summer Nations Series warm-up matches from Australia

StanSport has rights to screen the Summer Nations Series matches in Australia, meaning fans Down Under can catch northern hemisphere World Cup warm-up matches in the early hours.

A 7-day free trial to Stan Sport is available. Click here for more information.

How to watch World Cup warm-up matches: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series live for viewers in the USA.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch World Cup warm-up matches: live stream from South Africa

For viewers in South Africa, Supersport is the place to go to watch a Summer Nations Series live stream. Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe.

Live stream the Summer Nations Series from New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ is where you can watch the Summer Nations Series.

How to watch World Cup warm-up matches: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

