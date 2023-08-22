2025 Rugby World Cup stadiums in England revealed

Exactly two years out from the start of the tournament in England, the eight 2025 Rugby World Cup stadiums are revealed.

The eight 2025 Rugby World Cup stadiums have been confirmed two years out from tournament kick-off.

The elite women’s rugby tournament will be hosted across eight venues and cities around England, as New Zealand defend the title they won in front of 42,579 fans at Auckland’s Eden Park.

In total, 16 teams will compete for the world champion title.

Twickenham, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, the Brighton and Hove Community Stadium, Bristol’s Ashton Gate, Northampton’s Franklin’s Gardens, Sandy Park in Exeter, Salford Community Stadium, and York Community Stadium will welcome the world’s best players for what promises to be the biggest-ever celebration of women’s rugby.

“The countrywide format means an unparalleled opportunity to see, engage with and support the stars of the women’s game,” World Rugby said as it revealed the 2025 Rugby World Cup stadiums.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “Following the record-breaking success of Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand, women’s rugby has built an incredibly strong foundation and as one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

“Rugby World Cup 2025 is set to take the game to the next level as the biggest celebration of women’s rugby with fans and players very much at its heart.”

The RFU’s Sue Day, a former England international, added: “Through our continued investment in the women’s game, the Red Roses have already inspired a new generation of girls and boys to play rugby.

“Our home World Cup will further accelerate this growth and our continued partnership with World Rugby and the UK Government will support our aim to make that happen.”

Canada, England, France and New Zealand have already qualified for Rugby World Cup 2025. The remaining positions will be filled via World Rugby’s new women’s international WXV tournament, and regional competitions in 2024.

