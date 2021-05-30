Don't miss any of the action from Kingsholm this afternoon

Allianz Premier 15s final live stream: How to watch Harlequins v Saracens

There’s a familiar look to the 2020-21 Allianz Premier 15s final. As in the previous two finals, Harlequins and Saracens will battle it out to be crowned English champions.

Saracens lifted the Premier 15s trophy in 2018 and 2019 before the 2020 season ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so will they make it a hat-trick at Kingsholm this afternoon? Or will Quins win the title for the first time?

The 3,000-plus fans who will be in attendance at Kingsholm for the final (kick-off 4pm) will get to see a plethora of internationals in action.

Quins are fielding an all-Red Roses front row of Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne and Shaunagh Brown as well as Scotland full-back Chloe Rollie and World Cup winner Rachael Burford, amongst others.

However, they will be without England wing Jess Breach, who picked up an injury towards the end of Quins’ 25-14 semi-final win over Wasps in which she scored two tries.

Saracens have selected an all-England back row of Vicky Fleetwood, Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall, who scored a brace – as did her twin sister Bryony – in the 28-24 victory over Loughborough Lightning in their semi-final.

They also have an all-Canada second row in Sophie de Goede – one of the stars of this Premier 15s season – and Emma Taylor, while the most-capped player in women’s rugby, Rocky Clark, is on the bench.

Here are the two line-ups for the final and find out how to watch the match below…

Harlequins: Chloe Rollie; Heather Cowell, Lagi Tuima, Rachael Burford (captain), Beth Wilcock; Emily Scott, Leanne Riley; Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Shaunagh Brown, Abbie Ward, Fi Fletcher, Lauren Brooks, Katy Mew, Sarah Beckett.

Replacements: Rosie Dobson, Tove Viksten, Chloe Edwards, Alex Eddie, Emily Robinson, Lucy Packer, Ellie Green, Izzy Mayhew.

Saracens: Sarah McKenna; Sydney Gregson, Hannah Casey, Holly Aitchison, Lotte Clapp (captain); Zoe Harrison, Emma Swords; Hannah Botterman, May Campbell, Bryony Cleall, Sophie de Goede, Emma Taylor, Vicky Fleetwood, Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Rocky Clark, Donna Rose, Rosie Galligan, Georgia Evans, Eloise Hayward, Alysha Corrigan, Rachel Laqeretabua.

Allianz Premier 15s final live stream

There are two ways to watch the Allianz Premier 15s final between Harlequins and Saracens (kick-off 4pm).

You can stream it live on premier15s.com. Access to the live stream is free but you do now need to create an account to watch so it might be worth doing that before the match get underway so you don’t miss any of the action.

The final will also be shown live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage starting at 3.45pm.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the final, BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to their coverage for just £25.

Allianz Premier 15s final: Harlequins v Saracens, 4pm, Sunday 30 May, Kingsholm

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.