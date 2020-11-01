Can the Red Roses make it back-to-back Grand Slams? Here’s how to tune in to find out

Italy v England Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch

England may have already wrapped up the Women’s Six Nations title with a game to spare, but they are determined to finish their championship campaign in style by beating Italy this evening to secure back-to-back Grand Slams.

It was Scotland’s 13-13 draw with France last weekend that ensured England have an unassailable lead at the top of the table and the Red Roses will now want to make it five wins from five in 2020 when they face the Italians in Parma, with the match kicking off at 5pm UK & Ireland time.

This is the only Women’s Six Nations match taking place this weekend after the Covid-enforced postponements of France v Ireland and Wales v Scotland.

Emily Scarratt captains the Red Roses in the absence of the injured Sarah Hunter while Morwenna Talling wins her first cap in the second row.

Claudia MacDonald is at scrum-half after Natasha Hunt had to withdraw from the squad during the week following a positive Covid-19 test and Ellie Kildunne starts at full-back having returned to the 15-a-side game from sevens – it’s her first Test in two-and-a-half years.

Italy have never beaten England and have made three changes to the starting XV that lost 21-7 to Ireland last weekend. Maria Magatti starts on the wing while scrum-half Sara Barattin and second-row Valeria Fedrighi are promoted from the bench.

Captain Manuela Furlan said: “We will face a very determined team that will try to establish itself both in terms of play and physicality. We will try to assert our strengths and will have to be good at exploiting the opportunities we create.”

Italy: Manuela Furlan (captain); Maria Magatti, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Sofia Stefan; Veronica Madia, Sara Barattin; Silvia Turani, Melissa Bettoni, Lucia Gai, Valeria Fedrighi, Giordana Duca, Francesca Sgorbini, Giada Franco, Elisa Giordano.

Replacements: Giulia Cerato, Erika Skofca, Michela Merlo, Sara Tounesi, Francesca Sberna, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, Aura Muzzo, Benedetta Mancini.

England: Ellie Kildunne; Jess Breach, Emily Scarratt (captain), Amber Reed, Abby Dow; Katy Daley-Mclean, Claudia MacDonald; Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Abbie Ward, Morwenna Talling, Poppy Cleall, Marlie Packer, Sarah Beckett.

Replacements: Amy Cokayne, Detysha Harper, Shaunagh Brown, Harriet Millar-Mills, Alex Matthews, Leanne Riley, Helena Rowland, Zoe Harrison.

Here’s how you can watch Italy v England in the Women’s Six Nations…

How to watch Italy v England in the Women’s Six Nations when abroad

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Women’s Six Nations coverage, like Italy v England, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Italy v England Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from the UK

Sky Sports have the rights to show Red Roses’ fixtures and their coverage of the Italy v England match starts at 4.30pm on Sky Sports Arena, with kick-off at 5pm.

It will also be available to watch for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

If you don’t have a Sky contract you can get instant access to 11 Sky Sports channels with a Now TV pass. It’s £9.99 for a Day Pass if you just want to watch this match or £33.99 for a month, which would allow you to watch more rugby from the southern hemisphere over the coming weeks.

You can also listen to live commentary of Italy v England from 4.45pm on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra while BBC One will be showing highlights at 11.30pm tonight.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Italy v England takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see above.

Italy v England Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Ireland

If you’re in Ireland and want to see what happens in the Italy v England match (kick-off 5pm), you can watch a stream of the game on the official Women’s Six Nations YouTube channel or the Women’s Six Nations Facebook page.

Italy v England Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Europe

Eurosport Italia has the rights to broadcast Italy v England (kick-off 6pm) in the Women’s Six Nations in Italy, with coverage starting at 5.55pm on Eurosport 2.

Fans in France can watch a stream of the game on the official Women’s Six Nations YouTube channel or the Women’s Six Nations Facebook page.

Italy v England Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to this Women’s Six Nations from the Land of the Long White Cloud, it’s an early start on Monday morning, with Italy v England kicking off at 6am. The match is being shown live on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Italy v England Women’s Six Nations live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch Italy v England play in the Women’s Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. The match kicks off at 7pm, with live coverage on SuperSport Variety 1.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

