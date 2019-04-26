The two best women’s teams in England go head-to-head at Franklin’s Gardens to decide the champions – here’s what you need to know

Tyrrells Premier 15s Final Preview Harlequins v Saracens

Here we go again. The second Tyrrells Premier 15s final will feature the same clubs as the first, with defending champions Saracens taking on Harlequins. Yet for all that’s the same, it’s also different as so much has changed during the 12 months that have passed since that trophy was lifted.

For a start, this year’s final will take place at a far bigger venue – Ealing Trailfinders’ ground swapped for Franklin’s Gardens, the home of Northampton Saints. Tickets for the final – £10 for adults and free for U16s – are still available here.

Then there are the professional contracts. A dozen of the 28 England players handed full-time contracts by the RFU in January don the shirts of either Harlequins or Saracens.

A little over a month ago those players were joining forces to help England lift a Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam. On Saturday evening they will be on opposing sides in the race to be crowned English champions.

There are a few new faces too. Scotland No 8 Jade Konkel joined Harlequins from Lille last summer and was Player of the Match in their semi-final victory over Loughborough Lightning, who reached the last four for the first time after an impressive season.

Saracens have had a change coach with Alex Austerberry replacing Rob Cain, who left to take the USA Women’s job.

And there have been returnees from sevens. Wing Jess Breach came back to Quins at the turn of the year having switched to the sevens programme midway through last season.

Sarah McKenna and Vicky Fleetwood also rejoined Saracens at the start of the season after spells with England Sevens.

A FEW OF THE BIG NAMES INVOLVED IN THE TYRRELLS PREMIER 15S FINAL