The 100 Best Rugby Players in the World
In the February 2018 issue of Rugby World magazine, we named the 100 best players in the world – and now you can read who made the cut here.
Selecting the 100 best players in the world right now was no easy matter and there was plenty of debate amongst the Rugby World team. Here’s how we went about it…
In terms of criteria, while class is permanent, form has been given precedence, with final decisions made after the 2017 autumn Internationals. And while skills and ability are undoubtedly the key factor, we have also looked at a player’s importance and influence in their teams, club and country, for those are attributes where you can have a true comparison, whether full-back and prop or male and female.
Having compiled the list, we looked at the breakdown of positions, ages and nationalities. So 54% of the players on our list are forwards with 46% backs, with the highest proportion (25%) back-rowers. The most common age range was between 26 and 29, with Schalk Brits the oldest on the list at the age of 36.
In terms of nationalities, there are 24 players from New Zealand, 19 from England and 11 from Wales, with a total of 14 countries represented overall.
So here goes, check out the list via the links below…
The 100 Best Players In The World: 100-91
The 100 Best Players In The World: 90-81
The 100 Best Players In The World: 80-71
The 100 Best Players In The World: 70-61
The 100 Best Players In The World: 60-51
The 100 Best Players In The World: 50-41
The 100 Best Players In The World: 40-31
The 100 Best Players In The World: 30-21
The 100 Best Players In The World: 20-11
The 100 Best Players In The World: 10-4
The 100 Best Players In The World: 3 Leone Nakarawa
The 100 Best Players In The World: 2 Beauden Barrett
The 100 Best Players In The World: 1 Owen Farrell
We know you’re not going to agree with all our choices and that’s why we want to know what you think. Have we picked the right person at No 1? Who do you think should be in the 100 that we haven’t included? Is a particular player too high or too low in the list?
Let us know your views on Twitter and Instagram (@rugbyworldmag) by using the #RW100 hashtag or get in touch via Facebook (Rugby World Magazine) or email rugbyworldletters@timeinc.com
Also, let us know if you think anyone’s form in 2018 would merit them earning a place on the list. This rundown of 100 players was compiled at the end of 2017 and we know things can change very quickly in sport, so has someone’s form sky-rocketed and another’s dipped?