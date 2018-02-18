Find out who makes the cut in the new issue of Rugby World

The 100 Best Rugby Players in the World

In the February 2018 issue of Rugby World magazine, we named the 100 best players in the world – and now you can read who made the cut here.

Selecting the 100 best players in the world right now was no easy matter and there was plenty of debate amongst the Rugby World team. Here’s how we went about it…

In terms of criteria, while class is permanent, form has been given precedence, with final decisions made after the 2017 autumn Internationals. And while skills and ability are undoubtedly the key factor, we have also looked at a player’s importance and influence in their teams, club and country, for those are attributes where you can have a true comparison, whether full-back and prop or male and female.

Having compiled the list, we looked at the breakdown of positions, ages and nationalities. So 54% of the players on our list are forwards with 46% backs, with the highest proportion (25%) back-rowers. The most common age range was between 26 and 29, with Schalk Brits the oldest on the list at the age of 36.

In terms of nationalities, there are 24 players from New Zealand, 19 from England and 11 from Wales, with a total of 14 countries represented overall.

So here goes, check out the list via the links below…