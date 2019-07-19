Our next section of the 100 best players goes from 90 to 81. Take a look at who makes the cut

The 100 Best Rugby Players In The World: 90-81

90 Lukhanyo Am

Age 25 (28.11.93) Position Centre

He’s not a familiar name in the northern hemisphere but Am is South Africa’s silkiest midfielder. He runs great lines, has superb vision and has the skills to put team-mates into space. He’s the best defensive reader of the game in SA too. Not huge but a strong tackler and midfield general.

89 Beka Gorgadze

Age 23 (8 February 1996) Position Back-row

Former England prop and current forwards coach for the Georgia national side Graham Rowntree said; “I call him ‘Rock Star’. He’s one hell of an athlete and an exceptional player – you forget how young he is. He picks things up very quickly, is very dynamic, a good footballer and a hard worker. He’ll be a star of world rugby.”

88 Ramiro Moyano

Age 29 (28 May 1990) Position Back three

Bump into Moyano on the street and you wouldn’t imagine he is one of Argentina’s best players. His 5ft 10in and 13st frame is not as muscular as your average professional player, but his inner strength, hunger and personality make up for any perceived size issues there may be.

As an up-and-coming full-back, he was so badly knocked out during the U20 World Cup of 2010 that doctors started resuscitation procedures. He subsequently missed a lot of rugby and his career briefly stalled. Then he took the longer route to Test rugby through the sevens circuit, on which his marvellous skills shone.

After excelling in the shortened game, he was in the frame for England 2015, despite playing only six Internationals against regional opposition in the previous four seasons. He missed the cut but was selected to play against the Barbarians soon after the World Cup, scoring a try at Twickenham.

He has since become a regular on the wing, scoring a stunning try against the All Blacks in Nelson last year and contributing to many others. With the ball in hand, he is quicker than what his body language suggests; in defence, he is totally committed. He recently became a father and is destined to have a great Japan 2019.

87 Darcy Graham

Age 21 (21.6.97) Position Wing

The diminutive Hawick native’s gone from sevens to starring for Edinburgh and finishing off international scores in no time, stepping, sprinting and punching above his weight the whole time. None more so than in that mad Six Nations draw against England.

86 Demba Bamba

Age 21 (17.3.98) Position Prop

The star of France’s U20 World Cup win last year, he took up rugby at 14 and has enjoyed a rapid rise to the Test ranks despite playing in the French second division. The age-grade judo champion makes his power tell in the scrum and loose – he battered his way past 14 defenders during the Six Nations!

85 Franco Mostert

Age 28 (27.11.90) Position Lock

The Bok has picked up where he left off in 2018 Super Rugby, when his tackle and lineout stats blew everyone else away. He’s formed a formidable pairing with Ed Slater at Gloucester, his physicality and work-rate gaining him instant acclaim from The Shed.

84 Ghislaine Landry

Age 31 (27.4.88) Position Sevens

Originally told she was too small, 5ft 4in Landry has been on a hard road. But she is now the Women’s Sevens Series’ all-time point-scorer and Canada captain. Coach John Tait has compared her to Shane Williams in attack and Neil Back in defence, adding: “The thing that drew me to her was her love for the game.”

83 Ngani Laumape

Age 26 (22.4.93) Position Centre

There’s an immensely powerful Marvel superhero called The Thing; Super Rugby’s version is Hurricanes’ Laumape. He’s been scoring tries at will, carrying with intent and enjoying an unflinching battle for an All Blacks squad berth with Ma’a Nonu.

82 Aphiwe Dyantyi

Age 24 (26.8.94) Position Wing

When asked about the Lions wing last summer, Rassie Erasmus said: “He’s got X-factor.” The Boks boss handed Dyantyi his South Africa debut and a few months and six Test tries later, the electric back was named World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year. His natural attributes are undeniable – and frightening.

81 Jordie Barrett

Age 22 (15.2.97) Position Full-back

Has all the tricks, including a raking punt and a long-range goalkicking option. He is comfortable anywhere from inside-centre out, with his best position thought to be full-back. When he minimises errors in his game, he’s a lethal attacking threat.

