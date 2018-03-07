Current England coach Eddie Jones has been name-checked by an ARU official as a dream candidate for the Wallabies job, should Michael Cheika quit in 2019.

Eddie Jones Would Make Shortlist for Wallabies Job

Considering England have won 24 of 26 Tests under Eddie Jones, this headline could be a massive shock.

Well hold your horses because this is merely thinking out loud at this point.

Rugby Australia are not currently looking to replace Michael Cheika but the head coach has said he would resign if Australia do not win the World Cup in Japan next year. That would be one step further than he took the side in the 2015 tournament, as the Wallabies lost to New Zealand in the final.

However, Rugby Australia high-performance manager Ben Whitaker has been talking about mulling over potential new head coaches.

Related: Watch: Eddie Jones verbally abused

“I can’t speak on behalf of the board, but if I’m tasked with pulling together a list of potential candidates, is Eddie Jones on there? Yeah, he is,” Whitaker told Fox Sports Australia.

He went on: “Where that goes in terms of the process that we run, well, that will be determined.

“You appreciate the skills he’s got as a head coach. And if he’s willing and able – things you’d have to work out – he’d be on the list, probably another dozen would be too.”

Jones had coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, including a World Cup final loss to England in 2003. As a result, Whitaker admitted that Jones would be put on any list he was expected to draw up.

But Jones has been inspired as England boss, winning two Six Nations titles in a row including a Grand Slam in 2016. England could still win the 2018 Six Nations title too, despite their humbling loss against Scotland in round three of the tournament.

Related: Six Nations Team of the Weekend Round Three

Combine this with the fact that Jones has recently extended his contract with the Rugby Football Union until 2021, then it is unlikely that the England supremo is going anywhere, anytime soon.

He does have a break clause in that contract based on England’s performance in Japan though, so it appears every decision by both Jones and Cheika will be based upon the outcome of the World Cup in Japan next year.

Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter.