Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Round Three

Six Nations action returned this weekend after the fallow week. France put in a complete performance to down a wounded Scotland side, Wales pulled off a stunning comeback against England and finally Italy thoroughly tested the Irish in Rome before eventually running out of steam. Bearing all these results and performances in mind, Sam Tremlett has once again been tasked with picking a team of the weekend.

1. Rob Evans (Wales)

Despite getting penalised at a scrum in the first half which yielded three points for England, Evans truly emptied the tank for his side.

2. Guilhem Guirado (France)

His huge hit on Peter Horne exemplified the Frenchman’s defence on the day. French rugby may have been a bit down in the dumps before kickoff, but Guirado led his side out of it as a captain should.

3. Sara Bern (England Women)



Demba Bamba was brilliant for France, as was Kyle Sinckler during the first half for England, but for me Sarah Bern gets the nod here. Two outstanding tries and a Player of the Match award, Bern is redefining the work of a prop in the England Women’s side.

4. Courtney Lawes (England)

Lawes was at his physical best in Cardiff putting in some huge hits. He also helped set up the try with a nifty piece of work in the Welsh maul. He could be a huge loss for England after he went down with a calf strain in the second half.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

A colossal performance from one of the worlds best locks. His leadership was pivotal.

6. Wenceslas Lauret (France)

Outstanding. Tackled, carried, made important steals, Lauret was everywhere as every good back-rower should be.

7. Tom Curry (England)

England’s best player, he put in a ridiculous amount of work. Seemingly a constant presence at every breakdown, Curry made tackle after tackle and showed intelligence to exploit the gap left by Justin Tipuric to score a try.

8. Peter O’Mahoney (Ireland)

I know I know strictly speaking he played at blindside flanker against Italy but he can play anywhere in the back-row so I have slotted him in at eight given the performances of Lauret and Curry. Man of the match once again in Round 3, he was Ireland’s best player in a trying afternoon in Rome.

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

Put in a performance that should see him keep the number nine shirt for the foreseeable future. His pace and decision making was a constant threat and is a lot more unpredictable than his predecessor. The Frenchman narrowly beat out Tito Tebaldi who played brilliantly for Italy against the Irish. He was at the heart of everything they did well and should keep his spot for England in Round Four.

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

Romain Ntamack was very good indeed against Scotland however I have gone for Biggar because he completely changed the game against England. His kicking was deft, on-target and I struggle to think of anyone in the game who is better in the air than Biggar. (Maybe Israel Folau…)

11. Josh Adams (Wales)

He seemed quiet for a lot of the match but his defence was quality as was his leap to nab the ball from Elliott Daly towards the end of the contest. Given he is only 23-years-old, he is a real find.

12. Gael Fickou (France)

Seemed totally at home in the French midfield. Had two tries disallowed and proved to be a solid partner to Mathieu Bastareaud.

13. Michele Campagnaro (Italy)

At last I have been able to select an Italian player into my team! Sufficient in defence and occasionally given room to stretch his legs, Campagnaro makes it in as my outside-centre.

14. Edoardo Padovani (Italy)

Like a London bus, you wait ages to justifiably select one Italian to the team of the weekend and then two players make it in. Padovani stood out thanks to his simple try in the first half and then his try-saving tackle in the 61st minute too. A very good performance from the Zebre man.

15. Liam Williams (Wales)

This takes little explanation. Liam Williams was excellent for the duration in Cardiff. Always dangerous with ball in hand, his positioning is rarely incorrect and is more than capable in both attack and defence. Aside from Welsh captain Jones, Williams was arguably their best player on the day.

I also want to briefly mention Thomas Ramos here. At last Jacques Brunel selected an out-and-out full-back which clearly showed. His positioning was on-point and he showed his ability when attacking too. He is all but assured of a spot in the French XV in Round 4.