Exclusive interviews, expert analysis and stories behind the championship in the April 2018 issue of Rugby World

April 2018 issue of Rugby World

The 2018 Six Nations is in full swing and the new issue of Rugby World magazine takes you inside the championship. There are exclusive interviews with big-name players, expert analysis and stories from behind the championship.

As well as that, we look ahead to the European quarter-finals and go behind the scenes at Coventry. Here are ten reasons to pick up a copy of the April 2018 edition…

1. Ireland’s Grand Slam bid

Former England fly-half Paul Grayson gives his verdict on whether Ireland can go on to win a Six Nations Grand Slam

2. Eddie Jones’s Life in Pictures

Eddie Jones reflects on the highs and lows of his career by looking back at photographs, from his playing days at Randwick to coaching England and all that went in between

3. Exclusive interview with Josh Navidi

Standout Wales back-row Josh Navidi talks his Iranian background, running a gym and his plans for the future

4. The story of Teddy Thomas

France wing Teddy Thomas’s tries have been a feature of this championship but controversy has dogged his career too – find out more of his story

5. Scotland’s star centre Huw Jones

Huw Jones helped to end England’s Grand Slam ambitions with two tries in that Calcutta Cup win and he tells Rugby World how Scotland bounced back from that Wales defeat

6. Iain Henderson by those who know him best

His physicality has come to the fore for Ireland and we ask those who have known Iain Henderson since his early days for more of an insight into the forward

7. The Ford-Farrell axis analysed

Sean Holley dissects why the George Ford and Owen Farrell pairing at 10-12 is so crucial to England’s game plan

8. European Champions Cup quarter-final preview

The European cup competitions reach the knockout stages over the Easter weekend and Stephen Jones looks ahead to the quarter-finals as well as making his predictions for which teams will make the last four

9. The firefighting England international

Former hammer thrower Shaunagh Brown made her debut for England Women last November and this year began working as a firefighter in Kent. We joined her at the fire station to find out more

10. Welcome to my club… Coventry

Rugby World’s Alan Dymock heads to Coventry for the latest stop in our series and amidst the mud finds out why they are taking National One by storm this season

PLUS, THERE’S ALL THIS…

An offbeat Q&A with Jerome Garces

Your views on Six Nations promotion and relegation

Italy back-row Maxime Mbanda talks racism, rucks and his route to rugby

How Zambia’s sevens team has made it to the Commonwealth Games

England flanker Sam Underhill gives his tackle tips

Ben Ryan explains the positives of scrapping relegation in the Premiership

Inside the mind of Bristol fly-half Ian Madigan

Our latest ‘Club Hero’ profile on Gareth Steenson

What it’s like to… go from refugee to rugby star

George Horne on Glasgow’s Guinness Pro14 ambitions

Grass-roots clubs news from across the country

An interview with new Wales cap Lisa Neumann

Be sure to follow Rugby World on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.