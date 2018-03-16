Footage of the winning drop-kick against France has been used in a video for Irish tourism.

WATCH: Sexton Drop-Goal Used To Promote Irish Tourism

During the first weekend of the 2018 Six Nations, Ireland faced a spirited French team that looked set to win a famous victory over the the men in green.

However, a cross-kick and countless phases later, Johnny Sexton produced one of the stand-out moments in Irish and Six Nations history, with a drop-kick from just inside the halfway line.

The rugby world looked on in awe as it just crept over the bar to seal three points and snatch victory from the jaws of a defeat at the hands of the French.

It was a monstrous moment in every way, locking in the legend of Sexton.

And now it appears the moment has been used by the Irish Tourist Board to try and promote visits to the island.

Sport plays a signifiant part in Irish culture as shown by the inclusion of Sexton’s drop-kick, along with other images of rugby.

Also featured is an emotional John Hayes, the former Ireland and Munster, pictured crying as the anthem is played before a Test match.

Additionally, a women’s sevens player scores a try by stretching over the line with a Fijian defender trailing in her wake.

The video celebrates everything that is Ireland, and they could have more to celebrate come Saturday afternoon too.

In the final round of the tournament, Ireland play England at Twickenham with a victory meaning a Grand Slam, their first since 2009.

Related: England v Ireland preview

They have already won the 2018 Six Nations differentiating themselves as the best team in the competition by some margin.

England on the other hand have been struggling after losses to Scotland and France in consecutive weeks.

As if the stakes were not high enough, Grand Slams are rare achievements, the match is at the legendary Twickenham stadium and it all takes place on St Patrick’s Day…

Who do you think is going to win this weekend?