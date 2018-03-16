During the Varsity Cup in South Africa, one player pulled off an unbelievable tackle.

WATCH: Is This The Greatest Cover Tackle Ever?

During the Varsity Cup, a university-based competition that takes place in South Africa, we may have just seen the greatest cover tackle ever.

After some brilliant attacking rugby, the University of Johannesburg (black and orange kit), looked as if they had scored another try to put themselves up by at least 19 points to five.

However, University of Witwatersrand winger, Kwanele Ngema had other ideas.

Coming out of nowhere, the winger put in a try-saving hit to keep his team in the game. His celebration after the tackle sums up the importance of the defensive effort.

But the question is, is it as good as the tackle made by England substitute flanker Sam Underhill during the 2018 Six Nations?

With the game in the balance after 60 minutes, Wales looked as if they were going to score in the corner to narrow England’s lead. However showing a quick turn of speed, Underhill dived and managed to flip Welshman Scott Williams into touch.

Which one do you think is better?

Or maybe you prefer this massive hit on Italian fly-half Tomasso Allan?

Okay, strictly speaking it isn’t a cover tackle, but nonetheless it is still a brilliant hit by Wales’ skipper on the day, Taulupe Faletau.

Italy were looking threatening with ball in hand against Wales, and it appeared they had an overlap near the halfway line.

Well they did until Faletau put in a tackle with huge ferocity on Allan, who, justifiably so, struggled to get up.

What makes this even better, is the reaction of both players after.

As Allan gets up, looking shaky, Faletau looks over and gives him a thumbs up and a wink. Allan simply smiles back.

It was a brutal hit, met with great sportsmanship from both players.

Which of the three tackles is your favourite?

