Autumn Nations Cup Ireland v Wales Preview

Friday the 13th is a somewhat ominous date to launch a new tournament, so both Ireland and Wales will be looking to avoid a horror show in the opening match of the Autumn Nations Cup at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

This will be the fifth time the two sides have met in less than two years and Wales will be looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat by the Irish – just six days after parting company with their defence coach.

While the departure of Byron Hayward last weekend was a surprise, Wayne Pivac’s selection for this match is less so because he has stuck with the majority of the squad that lost to Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations.

Given that lacklustre performance against the Scots and Pivac’s well-known attacking philosophy, the coach will surely be looking for more creativity from the men in red on Friday night. After all, having scored five tries in their opening match of 2020 against Italy, Wales managed only eight more in their four subsequent Six Nations matches.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell continues to try out different combinations as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad having taken over from Joe Schmidt post-RWC 2019.

As well as selecting the uncapped James Lowe on the wing, Farrell has opted to start Jamison Gibson Park at scrum-half – meaning Conor Murray has to settle for a place on the bench for the first time in five years.

The powerful centre pairing of Chris Farrell and Robbie Henshaw will be looking to keep their opposite numbers of Jonathan Davies and Owen Watkin busy, yet perhaps the most interesting contest will come at the breakdown.

A quick reflection on the Six Nations statistics shows that these two teams were at opposite ends of the turnovers won table. Ireland topped it with 35, which is more than twice as many as Wales’ 16.

Will Justin Tipuric and Shane Lewis-Hughes be able to improve Wales’ performance at the contact area? Or will the likes of Josh van der Flier and Peter O’Mahony dominate?

While that question awaits a response, we have answered the following ones ahead of Ireland v Wales…

What’s the big team news?

Andy Farrell has made seven personnel changes to the side that lost to France in Paris on Halloween, including handing a first cap to New Zealand-born Leinster wing James Lowe. Chris Farrell and Jamison Gibson Park also start in the backs while Ronan Kelleher, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier come into the pack.

Wales have named an unchanged back-line to the one that lost to Scotland, but Justin Tipuric returns to the back row after withdrawing late from that Six Nations match due to tonsillitis.

Two fly-halves are in line to make their Test debuts from the bench, with Ulster’s Billy Burns among Ireland’s replacements and Bristol Bears’ Callum Sheedy in Wales’ match-day squad.

