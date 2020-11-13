Don’t miss the opening game of the tournament wherever you are in the world

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup match

The Autumn Nations Cup gets underway with two familiar foes – Ireland and Wales – going head-to-head at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight (kick-off 7pm UK & Ireland time).

Wales are looking for their first win at the Aviva Stadium in a competitive match since 2012 as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing Six Nations while Ireland are giving new combinations a go as they continue to develop their identity under Andy Farrell.

You can read our full Ireland v Wales preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream of the match wherever you are…

How to watch Ireland v Wales from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Autumn Nations Cup coverage, like Ireland v Wales, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Autumn Nations Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from the UK

Channel 4 have the exclusive rights to show Ireland v Wales (kick-off 7pm) free to air in the UK. Coverage starts at 6.30pm.

Free-to-air Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Ireland v Wales. In Wales, you’ll find S4C on: Sky channel 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104. In the rest of the UK, it’s Sky channel 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Ireland v Wales takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Ireland

Ireland v Wales (kick-off 7pm) will be broadcast live on free-to-air RTE 2 and RTE Player in Ireland, with coverage starting at 6pm and featuring Eddie O’Sullivan, Jamie Heaslip and Stephen Ferris.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports have the exclusive rights to show every Autumn Nations Cup match live. You can stream Ireland v Wales (kick-off 2pm EST and 11am on the West coast) via FloSports or watch via the app.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling,motorsport and American football.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports has the rights to show Autumn Nations Cup matches, with Ireland v Wales kicking off at 6am on Saturday morning on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers so you could take advantage of that to watch some of these Autumn Nations Cup matches.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Autumn Nations Cup from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights. Ireland v Wales kicks off at 8am on Saturday morning, with coverage on Sky Sport NZ1 from 7.50am.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Autumn Nations Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Ireland v Wales is being shown on SuperSport Rugby (kick-off 9pm).

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Ireland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Autumn Nations Cup matches, like Ireland v Wales, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $19.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $59.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

