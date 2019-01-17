Joe Schmidt has named his Ireland squad looking to repeat their 2018 Grand Slam success.

Ireland Six Nations Squad 2019

Joe Schmidt has named an incredibly strong Ireland squad for the opening two rounds of the 2019 Six Nations.

Aside from Jonathan Sexton who has a knee issue which has ruled him out of Leinster’s contest with Wasps this coming weekend, the Irish have their first choice players in each position available.

In the front-row Schmidt has Cian Healy, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong all available with Andrew Porter and Jack McGrath both providing world-class cover off the bench.

James Ryan, Devin Toner, Tadhg Beirne, and Iain Henderson will battle it out for the two starting lock positions however it is in the back-row where the Irish truly have an embarrassment of riches to choose from.

Joe Schmidt said of this problem; “Even more competitive is the back row, where those selected could well be joined by Dan Leavy once he’s fully fit.

“With a cohort of young players emerging, it will continue to keep plenty of pressure on the performances of the experienced back rowers who have been selected.”

Shifting to the back-line, one area of concern could be the scrum-half role. Conor Murray has had injury issues of late and his usual replacement Luke McGrath is out for an extended period of time with a serious knee injury. Kieran Marmion has also been out for a bit but he is due to return at some stage during the tournament.

As far as the rest of the back-line goes it is the usual crop of players who are likely to start. Sexton is due to return during the tournament and then you have the destructive threesome of Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw to fit into two centres jerseys.

Finally, the back-three will, in all likelihood, see Keith Earls, Rob Kearney and Jacob Stockdale play alongside one another with young star Jordan Larmour giving impetus as a replacement.

Looking to repeat their 2018 Grand Slam success, considering their strength and depth the Irish are looking very strong favourites to collect another Six Nations title in this Rugby World Cup year.

Schmidt said of his squad; “It’s been great to watch the provincial teams doing so well in recent weeks. With another very competitive round of EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) this weekend, the following Ireland squad for the first two matches of the Six Nations has been selected, knowing that late changes may be required, depending on how the matches go in the weekend. There have been a number of tight calls across almost every position.”

Ireland open their Six Nations account against England on February 2.