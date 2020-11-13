Jacob Whitehead looks ahead to a busy weekend of international rugby

Jack Willis to make England debut – and other Test talking points

The last time the home nations had a new competition to play in was with the advent of the Six Nations back in 2000. Twenty years later and they’re facing off in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, alongside France, Italy, Fiji and Georgia.

While it has taken far too long for the big boys to let the latter two join them in the play area, it’s better late than never. Both Fiji and Georgia have exciting first fixtures in the competition, meeting France and England respectively.

Lockdown may have hit the UK, but boredom won’t be a problem this weekend. Friday evening rugby? We’ve got it. Saturday morning rugby? That too. Saturday afternoon rugby? Present and correct. Sunday afternoon rugby? I think you know what the answer is…

So, with four Autumn Nations Cup fixtures and a bonus breakfast of New Zealand v Argentina, what should we keep our eyes out for this weekend?

Misfiring attack meets struggling defence

Ireland v Wales, 7pm, Friday 13 November, Aviva Stadium, Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Shaun Edwards coached the Wales defence for 11 years. Byron Hayward coached the Wales defence for 11 months.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac relieved Hayward of his duties last weekend, his long-time assistant departing after the team’s five consecutive losses. Despite this, it was still a surprise call – Hayward’s Wales have conceded fewer points than Edwards’s France this year.

Nevertheless, Pivac has clearly made the area his main priority, having already dropped George North and Nick Tompkins after lacklustre performances against France three weeks ago. All eyes will be on his defensive unit now.

But Pivac may count his blessings that his group are up against an Ireland attack that has been under fire, with their ageing half-backs under the microscope. Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton’s play was criticised against France on Halloween despite a creditable attacking performance, with Sexton attracting more ire for his very public dismay at being taken off.

Head coach Andy Farrell has rung the changes. Murray has been replaced by Leinster’s Jamison Gibson Park at nine, with another recently qualified player in James Lowe making his Ireland debut. Jacob Stockdale, still learning at full-back, has been retained, but Chris Farrell replaces Bundee Aki in midfield.

Massive changes to both the Irish attack and the Welsh defence; whichever adapts quickest will win.

In-form Juan Imhoff returns for the Pumas

New Zealand v Argentina, 6.10am, Saturday 14 November, Bankwest Stadium, Live on Sky Sports

Argentina haven’t played a game for 13 months, last seen exiting the World Cup in the group stages last October. It’ll be some welcome back for the match-rusty Pumas in the Tri-Nations – they’re facing an All Blacks side, who, if they weren’t warm enough after four Tests in five weeks, will have a fire in their bellies after last weekend’s 24-22 loss to the Wallabies.

Most of Argentina’s players represent the Jaguares in Super Rugby, but the franchise was excluded from the various competitions that replaced the tournament due to coronavirus, meaning most of their squad haven’t played a competitive fixture since March. With that in mind, predicting their starting XV was no small feat.

It’s a story of something old and something new for the Pumas, with Juan Imhoff, possibly the in-form winger in Europe, recalled to the side at the age of 32. The thinking man’s winger, a player so cerebral you wonder if he’d be better suited to chess, Imhoff was last seen dancing down the flank for Argentina back in the 2015 Rugby World Cup – where Irish fans will well remember his quality at international level…

Inside him at centre will be a debutant, Santiago Chocobares, only 21 years old. Touted as a player as delicious as his name, the Rosario-born youngster has only made five appearances for the Jaguares but is being trusted by coach Mario Ledesma to face up opposite Jack Goodhue as the lynchpin of the Argentina midfield.

>> Get Christmas sorted with a Rugby World subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

His carries pack a punch – watch him rip a Georgian XV to shreds below in a performance more reminiscent of Kyle Sinckler than Kyle Eastmond.

AUTUMN NATIONS CUP MATCH PREVIEWS