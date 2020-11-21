Don’t miss the action from this fixture at Parc y Scarlets

Wales v Georgia live stream: How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup match

Wales and Georgia meet in the Autumn Nations Cup this evening at Parc y Scarlets, both looking to bounce back from defeats in the opening round.

This will be only the third time the two countries have played each other, Wales winning 13-6 in 2017 and 43-14 at the 2019 World Cup.

You can read our full Wales v Georgia match preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Wales v Georgia wherever you are.

How to watch Wales v Georgia from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Autumn Nations Cup coverage, like Wales v Georgia, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Autumn Nations Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wales v Georgia live stream: How to watch from the UK

Amazon Prime Video are the main rights holders for the Autumn Nations Cup in the UK and will show Wales v Georgia (kick-off 5.15pm) live.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, coverage is included in your package. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, it costs £7.99 a month and you can cancel at any time, so you could just sign up for the period of the Autumn Nations Cup. Plus, if you’ve never signed up before, there is currently a 30-day FREE trial and you could watch the entire tournament in that time.

The Prime Video app allows you to watch games on your TV, mobile, game console and more. Find out what devices you can watch Prime Video on here.

Free-to-air Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales v Georgia (kick-off 5.15pm). In Wales, you’ll find S4C on: Sky channel 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104. In the rest of the UK, it’s Sky channel 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wales v Georgia takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wales v Georgia live stream: How to watch from Ireland

Premier Sports will show Wales v Georgia (kick-off 5.15pm) for Irish viewers.

If you have a Sky contract, Premier Sports is part of the broadcaster’s ‘Sports Extra’ package, which costs €10 a month for the first six months and €20 a month after that for Sky Sports customers (€17 and €34 for non-Sky Sports customers).

You can also access Premier Sports via a Now TV day or month pass, which allows you to watch sports channels without committing to a long-term contract.

Wales v Georgia live stream: How to watch from Georgia

Those in Georgia can watch the Lelos compete in the Autumn Nations Cup on Imedi TV. This match will kick off at 9.15pm Georgian time.

>> Get Christmas sorted with a Rugby World subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Wales v Georgia live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports have the exclusive rights to show every Autumn Nations Cup match live. You can stream Wales v Georgia (kick-off 12.15pm EST and UK time 9.15am on the West coast) via FloSports or watch via the app.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling,motorsport and American football.

Wales v Georgia live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports has the rights to show Autumn Nations Cup matches, with Wales v Georgia kicking off at 4.15am.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers so you could take advantage of that to watch some of these Autumn Nations Cup matches.

Wales v Georgia live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Autumn Nations Cup from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights. Wales v Georgia kicks off at 6.15am, with coverage on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Wales v Georgia live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Autumn Nations Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Wales v Georgia is on SuperSport’s Grandstand and Rugby channels (7.15pm).

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Wales v Georgia live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Autumn Nations Cup matches, like Wales v Georgia, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $19.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $59.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.