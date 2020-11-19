All you need to know about the Group A match at Parc y Scarlets

Autumn Nations Cup Wales v Georgia Preview

Only 14 months have passed since Wales and Georgia last played each other, but much has changed in that time.

Both sides now have new coaches – Wayne Pivac taking over from Warren Gatland in the Wales set-up and Levan Maisashvili succeeding Milton Haig with the Lelos – and there are new faces on the field too.

Only a third of the Wales starting XV that beat Georgia 43-14 at last year’s World Cup will also line up at Parc y Scarlets for kick-off on Saturday evening as Pivac looks to use the Autumn Nations Cup to build the depth of his squad for France 2023, while less than half of Georgia’s starters from that 2019 match will play this weekend.

And while that victory set Wales on the road to the semi-finals in Japan, more recently they have lost six straight matches – their worst run since 2012-13. Pivac is banking on an exciting, if inexperienced back-line, to bring that losing streak to an end this weekend.

One of the more damning statistics from last week’s defeat is that they were in Ireland’s 22 on six occasions and failed to come away with points from any of them, so he is looking to the likes of Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins and Louis Rees-Zammit to be clinical in attack against a Georgian team that has suffered heavy defeats by Scotland and England in recent weeks.

Earlier in the year, there were glimpses of the creativity Pivac is known for – and that was so evident during his time at the Scarlets – but not so much in the latter part of 2020.

Of course, to implement that attacking game, they need decent first-phase ball, which was sorely lacking in Dublin as Wales were exposed at scrum time.

Wales’ front row for this game – Wyn Jones, Elliot Dee and Samson Lee – have 100 caps between and will be looking to avoid the severe test a young Welsh pack underwent when the two sides last met on Welsh soil. That was in November 2017 and Wales were put under a lot of pressure by Georgia, the hosts holding on for a narrow and unconvincing 13-6 victory.

A tight result like that in Llanelli would be a welcome change for Georgia. They have already leaked 40 points to each of Scotland and England this autumn, with their renowned scrum not yet living up to the hype.

Georgia have been calling for more opportunities to face top-tier nations and while these experiences are sure to help them going forward, the results make pretty grim reading right now. They will be hoping it’s short-term pain for long-term gain.

What’s the big team news?

Wayne Pivac has made wholesale changes to the Wales team, with Liam Williams and Justin Tipuric the only players who lined up against Ireland to also start against Georgia.

There are three new caps in the starting XV – Johnny William, Kieran Hardy and James Botham (grandson of cricketing great Ian) – as well as another on the bench in Ioan Lloyd. Callum Sheedy makes his first start at fly-half, as does Louis Rees-Zammit on the wing.

After the 40-0 defeat by England, Georgia coach Levan Maisashvili has made five changes to the team to play Wales. Sandro Todua and Vasil Lobzhanidze come into the back-line while Jaba Bregvadze, Konstantine Mikautadze and Otar Giorgadze start in the pack.

