How to watch South Africa v Argentina: Live stream Saturday’s Rugby Championship 2024 title decider in Mbombela

Can the Pumas spring a major upset and beat the Springboks to the title?

The Rugby Championship title will be decided in Mbombela this weekend, and you won’t want to miss a second of the action. This guide explains how you can watch South Africa v Argentina live streams on Saturday evening – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match if you’re away from home.

Few would have predicted that the Pumas would still be in contention for the Rugby Championship on the final day. But victories against the All Blacks, Wallabies and Springboks mean that a first-ever title is still in reach – if they can secure a bonus point victory against South Africa and stop the hosts from picking up a bonus point of their own. It’s a tall order and Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks side will be desperate to claim the title on home soil.

If you’re in the UK you can tune in on Sky Sports/Now, while viewers in South Africa should set their remote controls to SuperSport. There are also numerous countries where Springboks v Pumas live streams are available FOR FREE via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service – you’ll find more on that below.

Watch South Africa v Argentina live streams FOR FREE in the Netherlands

If you’re a Springboks fan in the Netherlands on Saturday, you can watch the match FOR FREE. Free Rugby Championship live streams will be available in numerous countries (the Netherlands among them) via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. The service will stream every Rugby Championship fixture in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby union currently exists – and that includes this title decider between South Africa and Argentina. The game kicks off at 5.00pm CET.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch Springboks v Pumas live streams if you’re away from home

Away from home for work or a vacation on Saturday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the second Rugby Championship match of the weekend. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming this complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

How to watch South Africa v Argentina live streams in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the broadcaster for Rugby Championship games. You can watch a South Africa v Argentina live stream on Sky Sports Mix. Kick-off is at 4.00pm BST. Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. (Visit the Sky website for more information.) If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the match, Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26 if you sign up for a six-month minimum term) memberships.

How to watch Springboks v Pumas in South Africa

You need to sign up to SuperSport to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in South Africa, including the Springboks v the Pumas. Kick-off is at 5.00pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Live stream South Africa v Argentina in Australia

Aussie fans looking to watch a Springboks v Pumas live stream will have to pay for subscription service Stan Sport to tune in. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your Stan plan. You’ll be staying up late for this one, as the match gets underway at 1.00am AEST on Sunday morning.

Watch Springboks v Pumas live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Rugby Championship live streams. Don’t forget that the clocks go forward an hour in the early hours of Sunday morning, so this one kicks off at 4.00am NZDT.

How to watch South Africa v Argentina in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream 2024 Rugby Championship matches live in the US. Springboks v Pumas kicks off at 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT on Saturday morning.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is a perfect destination for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Watch Springboks v Pumas live streams in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia, across 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

