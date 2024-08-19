South Africa rugby fixtures: When the Springboks and Springbok Women are in action

Sarah Rendell

Every upcoming Springboks and Springbok Women fixture in one place

South Africa rugby fixtures for both the men and women’s teams for the 2024 season have all been confirmed. The men have the Rugby Championship and Autumn Internationals to contend with, while the women’s team are competing in WXV 2.

The guide below will let you know everything you need to know about the fixtures, including kick-off times from around the world. If you would like to watch one of the Rugby Championship games have a read of our how to watch guide.

Related: Rugby fixtures

Also if you would like to see what the fixtures are for other international teams, there is a list here. There are a myriad of international fixtures this year with the women’s teams using them as long-term build-up to the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

If you’d like more Springboks content there is a list of the 12 top Springboks of all time here.

SOUTH AFRICA RUGBY FIXTURES: SPRINGBOKS

Rugby Championship

Saturday 10 August 2024

  • Australia 7-33 South Africa
    Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday 17 August

  • Australia 12-30 South Africa
    Optus Stadium, Perth

Saturday 31 August

  • South Africa v New Zealand
    Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg
    Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 7 September

  • South Africa v New Zealand
    DHL Stadium, Cape Town
    Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 21 September

  • Argentina v South Africa
    Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero
    Kick-off: 10.00pm BST / 11.00pm SAST / 7.00am AEST (Sunday) / 9.00am NZST (Sunday) / 5.00pm ET / 2.00pm PT

Saturday 28 September

  • South Africa v Argentina
    Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit
    Kick-off: 4.oopm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.ooam AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.ooam ET / 8.00am PT

Autumn internationals

Sunday 10 November

  • Scotland v South Africa
    BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh
    Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEST (Monday) / 4.10am NZST (Sunday) / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT

Saturday 16 November

  • England v South Africa
    Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), London
    Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40 SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

Saturday 23 November

  • Wales v South Africa
    Principality Stadium, Cardiff
    Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40 SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

SOUTH AFRICA RUGBY FIXTURES: SPRINGBOK WOMEN

WXV 2

Friday 27 September

  • South Africa Women v Japan Women
    DHL Stadium, Cape Town
    Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.oopm SAST / 12.ooam AEST (Saturday) / 2.00am NZST (Saturday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 5 October

  • South Africa Women v Australia Women
    Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town
    Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Saturday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 12 October

  • South Africa Women v Italy Women
    Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town
    Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 10.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZST (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am PT
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on FacebookInstagram and Twitter/X.