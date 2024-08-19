South Africa rugby fixtures: When the Springboks and Springbok Women are in action

Every upcoming Springboks and Springbok Women fixture in one place

South Africa rugby fixtures for both the men and women’s teams for the 2024 season have all been confirmed. The men have the Rugby Championship and Autumn Internationals to contend with, while the women’s team are competing in WXV 2.

The guide below will let you know everything you need to know about the fixtures, including kick-off times from around the world. If you would like to watch one of the Rugby Championship games have a read of our how to watch guide.

Also if you would like to see what the fixtures are for other international teams, there is a list here. There are a myriad of international fixtures this year with the women’s teams using them as long-term build-up to the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

If you’d like more Springboks content there is a list of the 12 top Springboks of all time here.

SOUTH AFRICA RUGBY FIXTURES: SPRINGBOKS

Rugby Championship

Saturday 10 August 2024

Australia 7-33 South Africa

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday 17 August

Australia 12-30 South Africa

Optus Stadium, Perth

Saturday 31 August

South Africa v New Zealand

Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 7 September

South Africa v New Zealand

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 21 September

Argentina v South Africa

Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero

Kick-off: 10.00pm BST / 11.00pm SAST / 7.00am AEST (Sunday) / 9.00am NZST (Sunday) / 5.00pm ET / 2.00pm PT

Saturday 28 September

South Africa v Argentina

Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Kick-off: 4.oopm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.ooam AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.ooam ET / 8.00am PT

Autumn internationals

Sunday 10 November

Scotland v South Africa

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEST (Monday) / 4.10am NZST (Sunday) / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT

Saturday 16 November

England v South Africa

Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), London

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40 SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

Saturday 23 November

Wales v South Africa

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40 SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT

SOUTH AFRICA RUGBY FIXTURES: SPRINGBOK WOMEN

WXV 2

Friday 27 September

South Africa Women v Japan Women

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.oopm SAST / 12.ooam AEST (Saturday) / 2.00am NZST (Saturday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Saturday 5 October

South Africa Women v Australia Women

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town

Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Saturday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Saturday 12 October

South Africa Women v Italy Women

Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town

Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 10.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZST (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am PT

