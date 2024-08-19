South Africa rugby fixtures: When the Springboks and Springbok Women are in action

Every upcoming Springboks and Springbok Women fixture in one place
South Africa rugby fixtures for both the men and women’s teams for the 2024 season have all been confirmed. The men have the Rugby Championship and Autumn Internationals to contend with, while the women’s team are competing in WXV 2.
The guide below will let you know everything you need to know about the fixtures, including kick-off times from around the world. If you would like to watch one of the Rugby Championship games have a read of our how to watch guide.
SOUTH AFRICA RUGBY FIXTURES: SPRINGBOKS
Rugby Championship
Saturday 10 August 2024
- Australia 7-33 South Africa
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Saturday 17 August
- Australia 12-30 South Africa
Optus Stadium, Perth
Saturday 31 August
- South Africa v New Zealand
Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg
Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Saturday 7 September
- South Africa v New Zealand
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Saturday 21 September
- Argentina v South Africa
Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero
Kick-off: 10.00pm BST / 11.00pm SAST / 7.00am AEST (Sunday) / 9.00am NZST (Sunday) / 5.00pm ET / 2.00pm PT
Saturday 28 September
- South Africa v Argentina
Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit
Kick-off: 4.oopm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.ooam AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Sunday) / 11.ooam ET / 8.00am PT
Autumn internationals
Sunday 10 November
- Scotland v South Africa
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 4.10pm GMT / 6.10pm SAST / 2.10am AEST (Monday) / 4.10am NZST (Sunday) / 12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT
Saturday 16 November
- England v South Africa
Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), London
Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40 SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT
Saturday 23 November
- Wales v South Africa
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 5.40pm GMT / 7.40 SAST / 3.40am AEST (Sunday) / 5.40am NZST (Sunday) / 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT
SOUTH AFRICA RUGBY FIXTURES: SPRINGBOK WOMEN
WXV 2
Friday 27 September
- South Africa Women v Japan Women
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Kick-off: 3.00pm BST / 4.oopm SAST / 12.ooam AEST (Saturday) / 2.00am NZST (Saturday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT
Saturday 5 October
- South Africa Women v Australia Women
Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town
Kick-off: 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Sunday) / 3.00am NZST (Saturday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Saturday 12 October
- South Africa Women v Italy Women
Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town
Kick-off: 1.00pm BST / 2.00pm SAST / 10.00pm AEST / 12.00am NZST (Sunday) / 8.00am ET / 5.00am PT