Youthful feel to Wallabies as they head into 2020 Test season

Australia name Rugby Championship squad

Dave Rennie has named 16 uncapped players in his first Wallabies squad.

The new Australia head coach has gone for a fresh and youthful feel to the 44-man squad for the 2020 Test season, with an average age of 24 and 17 Test caps.

This squad will play in back-to-back Bledisloe Cup fixtures in New Zealand in October, with dates and venues still to be confirmed, followed by the Rugby Championship on home soil from 7 November to 12 December.

Related: 2020 autumn Internationals schedule taking shape

“We’ve picked this squad on form and on potential and I know the whole group are chomping at the bit to get stuck in and push their case for a Wallaby jersey,” said Rennie.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out on the grass in a week’s time to start putting in the work together.

“When we picked the squad, we had to consider how we will handle the rigours of the Test calendar ahead. It is obviously a big squad, which is due to Covid restrictions as we can’t bring players in and out, but each of one them is there on merit.”

Related: New Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie – “We need to change perceptions”

The squad will meet up next Monday following Saturday’s Super Rugby AU final between the Brumbies and Reds in Canberra.

The youngest player in the squad is 19-year-old Angus Bell while the oldest is Rob Simmons, 31. The full squad is listed below.

Australia name Rugby Championship squad

Jermaine Ainsley (3 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 25)

Allan Alaalatoa (37 Tests, Brumbies, 26)

Tom Banks (6 Tests, Brumbies, 26)

Angus Bell (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 19)

Filipo Daugunu (uncapped, Queensland Reds, 25)

Pone Fa’amausili (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 23)

Folau Fainga’a (12 Tests, Brumbies, 25)

Jake Gordon (1 Test, NSW Waratahs, 27)

Ned Hanigan (20 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 25)

Will Harrison (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 21)

Dane Haylett-Petty (37 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 31)

Reece Hodge (39 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Michael Hooper (99 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 28)

Tom Horton (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Trevor Hosea (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 20)

Len Ikitau (uncapped, Brumbies, 21)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (1 Test, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Marika Koroibete (28 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 28)

Noah Lolesio (uncapped, Brumbies, 20)

Jack Maddocks (7 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Tate McDermott (uncapped, Queensland Reds, 21)

Fraser McReight (uncapped, Queensland Reds, 21)

James O’Connor (52 Tests, Queensland Reds, 30)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (4 Tests, Queensland Reds, 24)

Hunter Paisami (uncapped, Queensland Reds, 22)

Jordan Petaia (3 Tests, Queensland Reds, 20)

Matt Philip (3 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Joe Powell (4 Tests, Brumbies, 26)

James Ramm (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 22)

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (21 Tests, Queensland Reds, 23)

Pete Samu (9 Tests, Brumbies, 28)

Rob Simmons (100 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 31)

Irae Simone (uncapped, Brumbies, 25)

Scott Sio (63 Tests, Brumbies, 28)

James Slipper (96 Tests, Brumbies, 31)

Lachie Swinton (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Matt To’omua (52 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 30)

Taniela Tupou (19 Tests, Queensland Reds, 24)

Jordan Uelese (9 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 23)

Rob Valetini (1 Test, Brumbies, 22)

Nic White (31 Tests, Brumbies, 30)

Harry Wilson (uncapped, Queensland Reds, 20)

Liam Wright (2 Tests, Queensland Reds, 22)

Tom Wright (uncapped, Brumbies, 23)

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.