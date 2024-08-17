How to watch Australia v South Africa: Live stream today’s Rugby Championship 2024 match from Perth

Can a new-look Springboks side make it two out of two against the Wallabies?

The All Blacks have just thrashed the Pumas at Eden Park. Now it’s time to watch an Australia v South Africa live stream to find out if a new-look Springboks team can make it two out of two against the Wallabies.

South African viewers can follow the action on SuperSport, while Aussies can tune in FOR FREE via the 9Now streaming service. There are also numerous countries – including the Netherlands – where the Wallabies v Springboks game is available for free via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service. If you happen to be outside your usual country when the game kicks off today, you can use a VPN to watch an Australia v South Africa live stream from abroad.

This Rugby Championship 2024 match kicks off at the Optus Stadium in Perth at 7.45pm AEST / 11.45am SAST / 10.45am BST. Scroll down to the end of the article for team news and line-ups. If you want to get set for the next round of matches at the end of the month, check out our guide to watching the Rugby Championship wherever you are. You can also see how many current Springboks made it into our selection of the best South Africa players of all time.

Watch Australia v South Africa for FREE in Australia

Aussie fans can watch their team’s second match of the 2024 Rugby Championship FOR FREE on Nine Network‘s 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service. The match kicks off at 7.45pm AEST this evening.

Australian rugby fans can also watch Rugby Championship live streams ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Watch Wallabies v Springboks live streams FOR FREE in the Netherlands

If you’re a Springboks fan in the Netherlands this weekend, you can watch the match FOR FREE. Free Rugby Championship live streams will be available in numerous countries (the Netherlands among them) via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. The service will stream every Rugby Championship fixture in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby union currently exists – and that includes today’s game between Australia and South Africa. The game kicks off at 11.45am CET.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch Australia v South Africa if you’re abroad this weekend

Travelling overseas today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the Springboks’ trip to Perth. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming it complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

How to watch Springboks v Wallabies from South Africa

You need to sign up to SuperSport to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in South Africa. The Springboks’ opening game of the Rugby Championship kicks off at 11.45am SAST this morning.

Australia v South Africa live stream: How to watch in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch the Rugby Championship. This summer’s second Wallabies v Springboks clash kicks off at 10.45am BST today.

You can watch an Australia v South Africa live stream on Sky Sports Action, but Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. (Visit the Sky website if you want to know more.)

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, reduced from the usual £34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch matches this weekend,offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, reduced from the usual £34.99) memberships.

How to watch Wallabies v Springboks live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Australia v South Africa when it kicks off in Perth. The match gets underway at 9.45pm NZST this evening.

How to watch Australia v South Africa from the USA

FloRugby is the home of Rugby Championship matches in the US – and that includes Australia v South Africa. It does mean an early start, however, because kick-off is at 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT in the small hours of Saturday morning.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Wallabies v Springboks live streams: How to watch from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

Australia v South Africa team news, line-ups and referee

South Africa have made 10 changes to the XV that won in Brisbane last weekend, with only Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Elrigh Louw remaining in the starting line-up. Although Rassie Erasmus has picked an inexperienced front five, however – and given a debut to Morne van den Berg at scrum-half – the side is packed with World Cup winners. Besides, any team that can call on Eben Etzebeth and Handré Pollard from the bench is going to be feared.

Australia will be licking their wounds after their first defeat of Joe Schmidt’s tenure. The Wallabies’ new head coach has made five changes to his starting line-up, with the experienced Marika Koroibete and Nic White among the players coming into the XV.

Australia

Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Angus Bell, Josh Nasser, Allan Alaalatoa (captain), Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Harry Wilson

Replacements: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen

South Africa

Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit, Salmaan Moerat (captain), Ruan Nortje, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Elrigh Louw

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard

The officiating team is led by Paul Williams of New Zealand. The assistant referees are Luke Pearce (England) and Hollie Davidson (Scotland), while Richard Kelly (New Zealand) is the TMO.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.