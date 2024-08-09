How to watch Australia v South Africa: Live stream the Rugby Championship 2024 match from Brisbane

Who'll come out on top in the first match of this year's Rugby Championship?

The big kick-off of this year’s Rugby Championship is less than 24 hours away, and this guide will tell you how to watch an Australia v South Africa live stream anywhere in the world.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can watch on Sky/Now, South African viewers can follow the action on SuperSport, and Aussies can tune in FOR FREE via the 9Now streaming service. There are also numerous countries where the Wallabies v Springboks game is available for free via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service – scroll down to find out more. If you happen to be outside your usual country when the match kicks off, you can use a VPN to watch an Australia v South Africa live stream from abroad.

The world champion Springboks are taking an experienced side to Australia as they look to bounce back from a second test defeat against Ireland. Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt continues to rebuild his side after the disappointment of last year’s World Cup, but will be buoyed by two victories over Wales in July.

This Rugby Championship 2024 match kicks off at the SunCorp Stadium in Brisbane, at 2.30pm AEST / 6.30am SAST / 5.30am BST on Saturday. If you want to tune into other games in the tournament, check out our guide to watching the Rugby Championship wherever you are. You can also see how many current South Africa players make it into our selection of the best Springboks of all time.

Watch Australia v Springboks for FREE in Australia

Aussie fans can watch the opening match of the 2024 Rugby Championship FOR FREE on Nine Network‘s 9Go! and the 9Now streaming service. The match kicks off at 2.30pm AEST.

Australian rugby fans can also watch Rugby Championship live streams ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Australia v South Africa live streams FOR FREE in the Netherlands

It’s a good day to be a Springboks fan in the Netherlands. Rugby Championship live streams will be available FOR FREE in numerous countries (the Netherlands is one of them) via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. The service will stream every Rugby Championship fixture in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby union currently exists – and that includes the Springboks’ encounter with the Wallabies.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch Wallabies v Springboks if you’re away from home

Away from home for work or a vacation this weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the Springboks’ trip to Brisbane. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming it complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

How to watch Springboks v Wallabies from South Africa

You need to sign up to SuperSport to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in South Africa. The Springboks’ opening game of the Rugby Championship kicks off at 6.30am SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Australia v South Africa live stream: How to watch in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch the Rugby Championship. You’ll have to get up early to watch the opening game, however, as this Wallabies v Springboks clash kicks off at 5.30am BST.

You can watch an Australia v South Africa live stream on Sky Sports Action. Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox (Visit the Sky website for more information.)

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (£34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the second test,offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (£34.99) memberships.

How to watch Australia v South Africa live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Australia v South Africa. Kick-off is at 4.30pm NZST

How to watch Australia v Springboks from the USA

For those who live in the USA, FloRugby has the rights to stream 2024 Rugby Championship matches live – including Australia v South Africa. Kick-off is at 12.30am ET (Saturday), 10.30pm PT (Friday).

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Australia v South Africa live streams: How to watch from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.