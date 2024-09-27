How to watch New Zealand v Australia: Live stream Saturday’s Rugby Championship 2024 match from Wellington

Both sides will be desperate to end the tournament with a win.

Neither side can win the Rugby Championship title but there’s no such thing as a dead-rubber between these sides. This guide explains how to watch New Zealand v Australia live streams in the second of this year’s Bledisloe Cup matches.

There are numerous viewing options around the world but lucky rugby fans in Australia can watch the match for FREE via the 9Now streaming service. And if you’re an Aussie travelling abroad when the game kicks off today, you don’t have to miss out because you can use a VPN to watch an All Blacks v Wallabies live stream from overseas.

New Zealand will be annoyed that they no longer have any say in this year’s title, as the Rugby Championship will be decided when South Africa take on Argentina in Mbombela later on Saturday. The All Blacks still have a chance of finishing second, but – after running their rivals close in last weekend’s 31-28 defeat – the Wallabies will believe an unlikely victory is possible in Wellington.

The game kicks off at 5.05pm AEST / 7.05pm NZST / 8.05am BST on Saturday 28 September. You won’t want to miss a second, so make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand v Australia live stream by following the instructions below. You can also check out upcoming New Zealand rugby fixtures, look back on past All Blacks captains and see the evolution of that famous black jersey over the decades.

Watch New Zealand v Australia for FREE in Australia

It’s good news for Aussie fans because the Wallabies’ Bledisloe Cup matches against the All Blacks are available for free via Nine Network. That means you can watch the side’s final match of the 2024 Rugby Championship FOR FREE on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service. The match kicks off at 5.05pm AEST on Saturday afternoon.

Australian rugby fans can also watch Rugby Championship live streams ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Going to be travelling overseas for Saturday’s match? Don’t worry because you can still use a VPN to watch your usual service from abroad. Scroll down to find out more.

Watch All Blacks v Wallabies live streams FOR FREE around the world

All Blacks v Wallabies live streams will be available FOR FREE in numerous countries via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. Every Rugby Championship fixture is among the 24 games that the service will stream this year in territories where there isn’t currently a broadcast deal for top-tier rugby.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch New Zealand v Australia if you’re abroad this weekend

Travelling overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the All Blacks’ eagerly anticipated trip to Sydney. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas. (Assuming it complies with the broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.)

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

All Blacks v Wallabies live stream: How to watch in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch the Rugby Championship. You’ll be watching this one over breakfast because the match kicks off at 8.05am BST.

You can watch a New Zealand v Australia live stream on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+, but Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. (Visit the Sky website if you want to know more.)

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26 if you sign up for a six-month minimum term) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch Rugby Championship matches this weekend,offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26 if you sign up for a six-month minimum term) memberships.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch the All Blacks take on the Wallabies in Wellington. The match gets underway at 7.05pm NZST on Saturday evening.

How to live stream All Blacks v Wallabies in South Africa

You need to sign up to SuperSport to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in South Africa, including New Zealand v Australia. Kick-off is at 9.05am SAST on Saturday morning.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia from the USA

FloRugby is the home of Rugby Championship matches in the US – and that includes New Zealand v Australia. It’ll mean a late night, though, because the game kicks off at 3.45am ET / 12.45am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

All Blacks v Wallabies live streams: How to watch from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

